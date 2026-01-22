These NFL players with Idaho connections have a shot at the Super Bowl - East Idaho News

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — The road to Super Bowl LX comes down to two conference championship games on Sunday. And there are still a handful of players with ties to Idaho who could be part of the big game on Feb. 8 in Santa Clara, California, at Levi’s Stadium, home of the San Francisco 49ers.

The AFC championship features the No. 2 seed New England Patriots (16-3) at the No. 1 Denver Broncos (15-3). The TV broadcast on CBS and Paramount+ is set to begin at 1 p.m. Mountain time Sunday.

The NFC title game will pit the No. 5 Los Angeles Rams (14-5) at the No. 1 Seattle Seahawks (15-3) at 4:30 p.m. Sunday on FOX. The Rams are the only team without a player with Idaho ties.

Super Bowl LX will kick off at 4:30 p.m. Mountain time on Feb. 8 and be televised on NBC.

Here’s a rundown of the five players whose teams are still alive, listed in alphabetical order by last name.

Christian Elliss, New England Patriots

The AFC title game will be a family affair for the fifth-year pro out of the University of Idaho. Elliss’ younger brother, Jonah Elliss, is an outside linebacker for the Denver Broncos and played his college ball at Utah.

“We’ll have a little side bet,” the elder Elliss told nesn.com, “and the loser will be reminded forever.”

Linebacker Christian Elliss has recorded 106 total tackles this season, including a combined 12 tackles, two passes defended, a QB hit and a fumble recovery in playoff wins against the Los Angeles Chargers and Houston Texans.

Jonah Elliss, in his second NFL season, had three tackles in last week’s 33-30 overtime win against the Buffalo Bills.

George Holani, Seattle Seahawks

Holani, who signed with Seattle as an undrafted free agent in 2024 out of Boise State, has been on injured reserve since injuring his hamstring in the Seahawks’ Week 12 win against the Tennessee Titans.

But there’s good news for the running back this week. He has been designated for return to practice ahead of the NFC title game, according to the Seahawks. That comes just in time for Seattle, which lost running back Zach Charbonnet to a season-ending ACL injury in the win over the 49ers last week.

“George is an option,” Seattle coach Mike Macdonald said. “We’ll see how it goes this week.”

Before his injury, Holani totaled 22 carries for 73 yards and a touchdown, and also had two receptions for 15 yards. As a kick returner, he gained 387 yards on 16 returns, and he scored a touchdown on a recovery of a kickoff in the end zone in Seattle’s win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2.

Lan Larison, New England Patriots

The Vallivue High graduate is on injured reserve after signing with the Patriots as a rookie free agent in May after four seasons at running back for UC Davis. Larison suffered a broken foot in the Patriots’ preseason opener against the Washington Commanders that required surgery; he has not played this season.

In his lone preseason game, Larison totaled seven carries for 35 yards and a touchdown, caught two passes for nine yards, and ran a kickoff back 25 yards. But even players on injured reserve generally do get a Super Bowl ring if their team wins.

DeMarcus Lawrence, Seattle Seahawks

Playing against San Francisco for the second time in three weeks, Lawrence and the Seattle defense came up big, defeating the 49ers 41-6.

Lawrence, a 12th-year pro out of Boise State who spent a lot of his career with the Dallas Cowboys, collected three total tackles, including two for loss, and two forced fumbles, highlighted by a strip sack of quarterback Brock Purdy.

“It’s just a testament to all the hard work we’ve been putting in all year,” Lawrence told si.com. “We understand what we have here, just playing complementary football and letting the rest take care of itself.”

During the regular season, Lawrence recorded 53 total tackles, six sacks, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries, two of which he returned for touchdowns.

JL Skinner, Denver Broncos

Skinner, a third-year safety out of Boise State, has been a standout on special teams for the Broncos. He played 18 snaps on special teams in Denver’s 33-30 overtime victory over Buffalo last weekend, registering two total tackles. Skinner had the best grade, at 77.2, among special teams players against the Bills, according to Pro Football Focus.