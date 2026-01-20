 Tracking Utah football's personnel changes as 2026 roster takes shape - East Idaho News
College football

Tracking Utah football’s personnel changes as 2026 roster takes shape

Josh Furlong, KSL.com

utah qb situation
Utah’s football roster taking shape as some players enter the transfer portal and high school players sign with the program. | KSL.com.
SALT LAKE CITY — With the Las Vegas Bowl now in the rear view mirror, Utah football is squarely focused on the rebuilding its roster.

And roster management sleeps for no one.

Unlike in years past where there was a winter and spring transfer portal period, giving athletes two windows to pursue a new opportunity, the NCAA has consolidated the transfer portal period to a singular window from Jan. 2-16.

Already, Utah has several players who have declared their intent to enter the portal. As such, below you’ll see an updated tracker of who intends to leave the program, who will be added through the portal, and the freshmen recruits who will join next season.

Transfers to Utah

Utah’s 2026 recruiting class

Outgoing Utah transfers

