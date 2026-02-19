 Bengals fall to Vandals despite big games from Jordan, Spink - East Idaho News
Bengal Weekly

Bengals fall to Vandals despite big games from Jordan, Spink

Kalama Hines

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Idaho State Tasia Jordan
Idaho State University senior Tasia Jordan looks to score in transition during the Bengals’ loss to the Idaho Vandals at Reed Gym Saturday. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com
POCATELLO — The Idaho State Bengals could not capitalize on a chance to make up ground on the Big Sky Conference-leading Idaho Vandals, falling at home Saturday.

ISU (17-8, 10-4) got a 15-point game from senior guard Tasia Jordan, and a 10-point, six-rebound, six-steal performance from senior Kacey Spink as they looked to avenge a Jan. 15 loss in Moscow. But the balanced attack of the Vandals (21-5, 12-1) was too much, as Idaho sealed a 65-50 victory.

Idaho State Kacey Spink
ISU senior Kacey Spink finishes at the hoop. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

With two weeks left in the regular season, the Bengals will play three road games — against Montana, Montana State and Weber State — before closing out their season at home against Sacramento State on March 2.

ISU is still mathematically in play for a conference regular-season championship, but they will need to win out and get some help. One of their four remaining games, at Montana State (18-6, 11-2) on Saturday, will pit them against a team ahead of the Bengals on the conference standings table.

The Bengals already own a road victory over the Bobcats, coming on Jan. 22.

The Big Sky Championship Tournament is set for March 7-11 in Boise.

