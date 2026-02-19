Bengals fall to Vandals despite big games from Jordan, Spink - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — The Idaho State Bengals could not capitalize on a chance to make up ground on the Big Sky Conference-leading Idaho Vandals, falling at home Saturday.

ISU (17-8, 10-4) got a 15-point game from senior guard Tasia Jordan, and a 10-point, six-rebound, six-steal performance from senior Kacey Spink as they looked to avenge a Jan. 15 loss in Moscow. But the balanced attack of the Vandals (21-5, 12-1) was too much, as Idaho sealed a 65-50 victory.

ISU senior Kacey Spink finishes at the hoop. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

With two weeks left in the regular season, the Bengals will play three road games — against Montana, Montana State and Weber State — before closing out their season at home against Sacramento State on March 2.

ISU is still mathematically in play for a conference regular-season championship, but they will need to win out and get some help. One of their four remaining games, at Montana State (18-6, 11-2) on Saturday, will pit them against a team ahead of the Bengals on the conference standings table.

The Bengals already own a road victory over the Bobcats, coming on Jan. 22.

The Big Sky Championship Tournament is set for March 7-11 in Boise.