Local father critically injured after car falls from jack and crushes him - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A Pocatello father of three little girls remains in intensive care with serious injuries and possible brain damage after a car he had spent more than a year working on slipped off a jack and crushed him Friday evening.

Family members say TJ Liftawi was thrilled to finally have the stalled vehicle running again after it sat in front of his mother’s home for more than a year. While making additional repairs beneath the car, it fell on top of him.

TJ’s sister, Sarah Liftawi, told EastIdahoNews.com that when emergency responders arrived, they had to use the Jaws of Life to free him. She said the situation became even more dire when the jack reportedly slipped a second time during the rescue, causing the vehicle to fall again and triggering cardiac arrest.

“He was without a pulse and oxygen for several minutes before being resuscitated,” Sarah said.

TJ was transported by ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center, where he was admitted to the intensive care unit. He remains sedated and intubated while doctors closely monitor his condition and evaluate the extent of possible brain damage caused by cerebral anoxia, a condition that occurs when the brain is deprived of oxygen.

In a GoFundMe campaign created by his cousin Brooke Skinner, it states TJ also suffered several fractured ribs and a spinal fracture.

“We are so grateful for the incredible team taking care of him,” Skinner wrote. “The biggest concern right now is potential brain damage from cerebral anoxia.”

A lifelong Pocatello resident, TJ worked for years as a delivery driver for Big Foot Pizza and Domino’s before earning his commercial driver’s license and becoming a truck driver.

TJ Liftawi is pictured with his three daughters. The Pocatello father remains in intensive care after a vehicle fell on him while he was working on it last week. | Courtesy photo

In addition to his daughters, ages 7, 5 and 2, TJ has a girlfriend, Emerald, and serves as a father figure to her two teenage sons.

His family is asking the community to keep TJ in their thoughts and prayers as he continues his fight to recover.

“Whether through a donation, sharing his story or praying, everything helps,” Sarah said. “Our family believes in the power of prayer. It is so helpful when a community comes together to pray.”

Funds raised through the GoFundMe campaign will help cover medical expenses, rent and rehabilitation costs during TJ’s recovery. To donate, click here: Support TJ Liftawi’s Recovery

“We appreciate all prayers and support for TJ. Please keep him in your thoughts and consider helping with his recovery,” Skinner wrote. “Any contribution will make a difference as we hope and pray for increased brain function and healing.”