Bengals off and running in the 2025-26 Track and Field season - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Track and field remains one of the most demanding sports in collegiate athletics, requiring athletes to combine speed, strength, technique and consistency across a wide range of events.

Every performance is measured precisely, leaving no ambiguity in results. As the 2025–26 season unfolds, Idaho State is establishing itself early through record-setting performances and a schedule that provides fans multiple chances to see high-level competition.

The Bengals opened the indoor portion of the 2025–26 season at the Idaho State Winter Open, where two student-athletes earned Big Sky Field Athlete of the Week honors after standout performances. Graduate student Axel Tirado-Sanchez and senior Kaila Mederios became the first Idaho State athletes to receive conference weekly recognition this season, both setting school records while posting marks that rank among the best in the Big Sky and NCAA.

Tirado-Sanchez was named Big Sky Men’s Field Athlete of the Week after recording a weight throw of 19.20 meters (63 feet). The mark established a new Idaho State indoor record and currently ranks 39th nationally. His throw also stands as the second-best mark in the Big Sky this season, signaling a strong start for the Bengals’ throws group during the indoor campaign.

Mederios earned Big Sky Women’s Field Athlete of the Week honors after posting a long jump of 6.01 meters (19 feet, 8.75 inches). Her jump broke the Idaho State school record and ranks second in the Big Sky while placing 20th in the NCAA. The performance reflects both her experience as a senior and her ability to perform at a national level early in the season.

Idaho State’s indoor schedule includes several important home meets, allowing the Bengals to compete in a familiar setting while hosting strong fields from across the region. The Mountain State Games, scheduled for Feb. 13–14, will be followed by the Big Sky Indoor Championships from Feb. 26–28, both held at the ICCU Dome. These meets will play a key role in conference standings and postseason qualification.

ISU’s home stadium has long been associated with strong performances and competitive fields, contributing to its reputation as one of the more dynamic indoor venues in the region. For many fans, the setting enhances the overall experience of the sport.

“The ICCU Dome has had unbelievable timed events,” said Bengal fan Scott MacLean. “Some amazing memories watching track and field at ISU.”

Following the indoor season, Idaho State will transition into the outdoor portion of the 2025–26 schedule, which includes meets at Utah Valley, Weber State, Long Beach State and Boise State. The Bengals will also host the Bengal Invitational on May 1–2 at Davis Field in Pocatello, providing another opportunity for local supporters to see the team compete at home. The postseason slate includes the Big Sky Outdoor Championships in Portland, Oregon, NCAA West Regionals in Fayetteville, Arkansas, and the NCAA Outdoor Championships in June.

With early-season records already falling and a balanced roster across disciplines, head coach Hillary Merkley believes continued progress will come as the team moves deeper into the competitive calendar.

“The nice thing about as we go into the season, we’re just gonna have a little bit more of that in-season training and hopefully just continue to see some improvements and step forward,” Merkley said.