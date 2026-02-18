Get your ticket to the gun show at the first annual arm wrestling tournament - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Are your biceps bigger than the average person’s head? Do you like winning cash for showing off your muscles? This arm wrestling tournament is the place for you.

Club Apple and Yellowstone Arms are hosting their first-ever annual arm wrestling tournament on Saturday, Feb. 21, at noon.

“Whether you’re a seasoned puller looking to claim a championship title or a beginner eager to test your strength, this event features competitive weight classes for both men and women,” the event website says. “The competition promises to bring together the best local athletes for a day of intense, “edge-of-your-seat” action.”

Multiple arm-wrestling champions will also be in attendance, including Sugar City’s own, Shane Palmer, a 17-year-old international and national champion, Kevin Buetts, Chubbuck local and master top-ranked champion, and Kody Merritt, a Utah super heavyweight champion.

The tournament will be held at Club Apple, located at 2030 Jennie Lee Drive in Idaho Falls. A club membership is not required to attend, and the event is open to the public. The fee to participate is $30 per event, per arm.

Participants will be asked to attend a weigh-in on Friday, Feb. 20, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and at 10 a.m. on Saturday to determine their weight class.

Weight Classes

Men’s (under 40) Pro & Novice Left & Right Arm

0-154 lbs, 155-176 lbs, 177-198 lbs, 199-220 lbs, 221-242 lbs, and 242+ lbs Men’s Masters Age 40+ Left & Right Arm

0-209 lbs, 209+ lbs Ladies Left & Right Arm

0-145 lbs, 145+ lbs Kids Age Classes 18 & Under Left & Right Arm 3-6 years old, 7-9 years old, 10-12 years old, 13-15 years old, and 16-18 years old

The winners of each weight class will win a cash prize. The youth winner will receive $20, the winners of the women’s and male novice classes will receive $30, and the winner of the pros will receive $50.

“Don’t miss your chance to witness the ultimate battle at the table!” the event website says. “Think YOU’VE got what it takes?”

Click here for more information. For questions and to sign up for the tournament, contact Katie Long at (208) 328-4891 or katie@theclubapple.com.