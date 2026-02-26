Highland's Eddie signs to play college baseball - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Reigning 6A District 5-6 All-Conference Player of the Year Cannon Eddie has signed his letter of intent to attend and play baseball at Three Rivers College in Poplar Bluff, Mo.

Eddie led the Highland Rams in batting average (.456), on-base percentage (.588), slugging percentage (.911), hits (41), doubles (13), triples (5), home runs (6) and walks (25) in 2025. In addition to being named the top player in the conference, Eddie was selected as a First-Team All-State performer, voted on by coaches from across the state.

Head coach Christian Colonel spoke to EastIdahoSports.com about Eddie’s importance to the Rams’ success, last season, saying Eddie’s high baseball IQ and ability to do a bit of everything have made him a staple on Highland’s varsity team since his freshman year.

Highland catcher Cannon Eddie | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

The Three Rivers Raiders play in the Missouri Community College Athletic Conference (MCCAC), part of the NJCAA Region 16.

The Rams finished second, behind Madison, at the 2025 6A D4-5-6 tournament, earning a state super-regional spot. They were eliminated from the North Bracket, going 1-2 against Lake City and Coeur d’Alene at lake City High School.

Eddie and the Rams will open their season on March 11 against the Century Diamondbacks, looking to improve on that finish.