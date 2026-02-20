 Injured Sidney Crosby is out for Canada vs. Finland in the semifinals at the Olympics - East Idaho News
Injured Sidney Crosby is out for Canada vs. Finland in the semifinals at the Olympics

Stephen Whyno, Associated Press

Canada's Sidney Crosby (87) is helped as he leaves the bench after being checked against the boards during the second period of a men's ice hockey quarterfinal game between Canada and Czechia at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Canada's Sidney Crosby (87) is helped as he leaves the bench after being checked against the boards during the second period of a men's ice hockey quarterfinal game between Canada and Czechia at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026.
MILAN (AP) — Sidney Crosby is not playing for Canada against Finland in the semifinals at the Olympics on Friday because of injury.

Crosby appeared to injure his right knee in the second period of the quarterfinals against Czechia on Wednesday night. The 38-year-old captain did not practice Thursday, when coach Jon Cooper said Crosby was still being evaluated.

Sam Bennett, who was sick but now is good to go, took Crosby’s spot in the lineup. It was not immediately clear if Crosby would be available if Canada advances to the gold-medal game Sunday.

Connor McDavid will wear the “C” because international rules require a player to be designated captain for each game. Nathan MacKinnon joins Cale Makar as the alternates.

Crosby is a two-time Olympic gold medalist, with wins in 2010 and ‘14, and a three-time Stanley Cup champion with the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins.

Defenseman Josh Morrissey, who has not played since getting injured in Canada’s tournament opener on Feb. 12, is also out.

Finland made a change with its forwards, bringing in Oliver Kapanen and scratching Eeli Tolvanen. Kapanen missed the preliminary round finale against Italy on Sunday while being isolated because roommate Anton Lundell contracted norovirus.

Lundell returned in the quarterfinals and assisted on the overtime goal to beat Switzerland.

