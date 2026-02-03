'On another level:' Soda Springs' Elijah Dilworth focused on state title push - East Idaho News

SODA SPRINGS – “He’s on a mission.”

That’s how Soda Springs wrestling coach Cliff Garbett describes 190-pounder Elijah Dilworth.

“This year more than anything, there’s a total change in attitude toward wrestling,” Garbett said. “Regardless of what happens, he keeps the attitude positive and knows what his ‘why’ is for why he’s doing it.”

Dilworth, a senior, has advanced to the state championship match the past two seasons, coming away with a runner-up medal both times.

So far this year, Dilworth is 39-1 and comes off a big win last week at the always-competitive Red Halverson Invitational, where he beat Minico’s Cale Baker with a 20-4 tech fall in the finals.

That’s a big deal, Garbett said, considering a year ago Dilworth lost in the Red Halverson tournament.

“Last year we had some meltdowns,” Garbett said of Dilworth’s frustration, noting things started to change after last year’s state championship loss.

“That was his best reaction he’s had,” Garbett said. “I think it all started there.”

This week’s East Idaho Sports Athlete of Week is currently ranked No. 1 by IdahoSports.com in its 3A 190-pound rankings.

“We had a talk after (last year’s Red Halverson tournament) about how he responds to wins and losses and this year’s been totally different. He’s on another level this year.”