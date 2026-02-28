 Pocatello's Lusk highlights group of 6 local girls named to 5A All-Tournament teams - East Idaho News
Boys Basketball

Tue

Grace Lutheran

50

Taylor's Crossing

52

Boys Basketball

Tue

Malad

32

Wendell

64

Boys Basketball

Tue

Canyon Ridge

72

Thunder Ridge

65

Boys Basketball

Tue

South Fremont

44

Sugar-Salem

61

Boys Basketball

Tue

Marsh Valley

28

Snake River

46

Boys Basketball

Tue

Century

52

Pocatello

59

Boys Basketball

Tue

Leadore

28

Mackay

62

Boys Basketball

Tue

Rigby

43

Highland

51

Girls Basketball

Pocatello’s Lusk highlights group of 6 local girls named to 5A All-Tournament teams

  Published at  | Updated at
Kalama Hines

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Pocatello Abby Lusk
Pocatello’s Abby Lusk drives against Highland’s Mylee Stucki during the Thunder’s regular-season victory over the Rams in November. Lusk has been named the 5A Girls Basketball All-Tournament MVP by IdahoSports.com. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

EASTERN IDAHO — Pocatello High School senior and Gonzaga commit Abby Lusk has been named the 5A Girls Basketball All-Tournament Team Tournament MVP, after leading the Thunder to their second consecutive state championship.

RELATED | Behind another standout performance from Abby Lusk, Pocatello downs Sandpoint to earn back-to-back championships

Lusk averaged 22 points, 14 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.3 blocks per game as Pocatello knocked off Jerome, Lakeland and Sandpoint en route to the title.

RELATED | Senior Abby Lusk and “gritty” Pocatello headed back to the state championship game

Both the Blackfoot Broncos and Hillcrest Knights qualified for the state tournament. Both teams came up short of trophies but had players named to the All-Tournament teams.

Here are the complete All-Tournament Team selections, as voted on by IdahoSports.com’s Scott Burton and Glenn Jones, who did play-by-play and color commentary for the 5A games throughout the tournament.

RELATED | Blackfoot tops Hillcrest in defensive struggle, Pocatello joins Broncos back in state semis

Tournament MVP
Abby Lusk, Pocatello, senior

Defensive MVP
Jensen Cook, Jerome
3.0 defensive rebounds, 3.1 steals per game

6th Man Award
Mariana Bullington, Lakeland
6.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 0.3 steals, 1.0 blocks per game

1st Team
Oakley Talbot, Blackfoot, freshman
Presley Fagan, Lakeland
Jaeli Hoffman, Lakeland
Madysen Torngren, Pocatello, sophomore
Brecken Mire, Sandpoint

2nd Team
Reagan Williams, Bishop Kelly
Kaia Kesler, Hillcrest, junior
Sawyer Garrard, Jerome
Karstyn Kiefer, Lakeland
Jordyn Tomco, Sandpoint

3rd Team
Aubree McCarthy, Bishop Kelly
Jaci Capson, Blackfoot, senior
Lexi Jackman, Blackfoot, sophomore
Gabby Nabors, Columbia
Livia Driggs, Sandpoint

sports logo Get more sports news here

SUBMIT A CORRECTION