Pocatello's Lusk highlights group of 6 local girls named to 5A All-Tournament teams - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — Pocatello High School senior and Gonzaga commit Abby Lusk has been named the 5A Girls Basketball All-Tournament Team Tournament MVP, after leading the Thunder to their second consecutive state championship.

Lusk averaged 22 points, 14 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.3 blocks per game as Pocatello knocked off Jerome, Lakeland and Sandpoint en route to the title.

Both the Blackfoot Broncos and Hillcrest Knights qualified for the state tournament. Both teams came up short of trophies but had players named to the All-Tournament teams.

Here are the complete All-Tournament Team selections, as voted on by IdahoSports.com’s Scott Burton and Glenn Jones, who did play-by-play and color commentary for the 5A games throughout the tournament.

Tournament MVP

Abby Lusk, Pocatello, senior

Defensive MVP

Jensen Cook, Jerome

3.0 defensive rebounds, 3.1 steals per game

6th Man Award

Mariana Bullington, Lakeland

6.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 0.3 steals, 1.0 blocks per game

1st Team

Oakley Talbot, Blackfoot, freshman

Presley Fagan, Lakeland

Jaeli Hoffman, Lakeland

Madysen Torngren, Pocatello, sophomore

Brecken Mire, Sandpoint

2nd Team

Reagan Williams, Bishop Kelly

Kaia Kesler, Hillcrest, junior

Sawyer Garrard, Jerome

Karstyn Kiefer, Lakeland

Jordyn Tomco, Sandpoint

3rd Team

Aubree McCarthy, Bishop Kelly

Jaci Capson, Blackfoot, senior

Lexi Jackman, Blackfoot, sophomore

Gabby Nabors, Columbia

Livia Driggs, Sandpoint