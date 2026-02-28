Pocatello's Lusk highlights group of 6 local girls named to 5A All-Tournament teams - East Idaho News

Pocatello’s Lusk highlights group of 6 local girls named to 5A All-Tournament teamsPublished at | Updated at
EASTERN IDAHO — Pocatello High School senior and Gonzaga commit Abby Lusk has been named the 5A Girls Basketball All-Tournament Team Tournament MVP, after leading the Thunder to their second consecutive state championship.
Lusk averaged 22 points, 14 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.3 blocks per game as Pocatello knocked off Jerome, Lakeland and Sandpoint en route to the title.
Both the Blackfoot Broncos and Hillcrest Knights qualified for the state tournament. Both teams came up short of trophies but had players named to the All-Tournament teams.
Here are the complete All-Tournament Team selections, as voted on by IdahoSports.com’s Scott Burton and Glenn Jones, who did play-by-play and color commentary for the 5A games throughout the tournament.
Tournament MVP
Abby Lusk, Pocatello, senior
Defensive MVP
Jensen Cook, Jerome
3.0 defensive rebounds, 3.1 steals per game
6th Man Award
Mariana Bullington, Lakeland
6.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 0.3 steals, 1.0 blocks per game
1st Team
Oakley Talbot, Blackfoot, freshman
Presley Fagan, Lakeland
Jaeli Hoffman, Lakeland
Madysen Torngren, Pocatello, sophomore
Brecken Mire, Sandpoint
2nd Team
Reagan Williams, Bishop Kelly
Kaia Kesler, Hillcrest, junior
Sawyer Garrard, Jerome
Karstyn Kiefer, Lakeland
Jordyn Tomco, Sandpoint
3rd Team
Aubree McCarthy, Bishop Kelly
Jaci Capson, Blackfoot, senior
Lexi Jackman, Blackfoot, sophomore
Gabby Nabors, Columbia
Livia Driggs, Sandpoint