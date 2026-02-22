Roundup: More trophies claimed on Championship Saturday - East Idaho News

Trophies were up for grabs at Saturday’s state tournaments. Here’s the roundup from Saturday’s action.

6A

Boise 32, Madison 27

Both teams struggled in the fourth quarter, but it was Boise earning the consolation trophy.

Sloan Humphreys led the Bobcats with 10 points.

Rigby 63, Coeur d’Alene 34

The top-seeded Trojans bounced back from a tough semifinal loss to win the 6A third-place game.

Rigby pulled away in the second and third quarters as Brinley Larsen finished with 21 points and seven rebounds. Bailey Barber added 12 points and seven rebounds.

5A

Lakeland 54, Blackfoot 53

The Hawks finished strong to win the 5A third-place game.

Oakley Talbot topped the Broncos with 24 points.

4A

Timberlake 56, Marsh Valley 50

Zayli Merzlock finished with 24 points and seven rebounds for the Eagles.

3A

Ririe 49, West Side 40

The Bulldogs claimed the 3A consolation trophy as Eden Jensen scored 16 points and Young added 12 points and 16 rebounds.

Grangeville 55, Firth 47

Grangeville put the game away with 17 fourth-quarter points to win the third-place game.

Georgianna Jolley topped the Cougars 13 points.

2A

Butte County 53, Oakley 46

The Pirates held off the Hornets in the 2A third-place game.

Brynn Andersen hit 8 of 12 shots to finish with 25 points, and Autumn Gamett scored 11 points.

1A

Carey 49, Rockland 26

Carey jumped out to an early lead and the Bulldogs never recovered in the 1A consolation final.

Mahana Hatch led Rockland with 10 points. Trin Wiese added seven rebounds.

Salmon River 42, Mackay 39

Salmon River outscored the Miners 26-19 in the second half and that was enough to win the 1A third-place game.

Alyssa Pehrson scored 14 points and Danika Seefried add 11 points for Mackay.