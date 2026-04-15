Idaho declares drought emergency for all 44 counties as snowpack hits record lows - East Idaho News

Idaho declares drought emergency for all 44 counties as snowpack hits record lowsPublished at | Updated at
BOISE (KIVI) — The director of the Idaho Department of Water Resources has declared a drought emergency for all 44 counties in Idaho, citing record-low snowpack and unusually warm weather this winter.
IDWR Director Mathew Weaver issued the order on Monday, and Governor Brad Little approved it the same day, making the declaration effective immediately.
State water officials say the move gives farmers and other water users more flexibility to manage limited water supplies during the dry conditions. The emergency declaration allows temporary changes to existing water rights for the rest of the year, as long as those changes do not harm other water users.
According to the department, Idaho experienced the second-warmest winter on record since 1896. March was also the second warmest on record, and snowpack levels across the state were at historic lows by April 1.
Officials with the water resources department said many monitoring sites in the Snake River Basin reported record-low snow levels. Forecasts from the Natural Resources Conservation Service also show there is about a 50% chance of irrigation shortages on the Boise and Snake rivers this season.
Water supply shortages are already expected in several basins across southern Idaho, including the Big Wood and Salmon Falls Creek areas, where supplies could fall well below normal levels.
The drought emergency will remain in place through Dec. 31, unless state officials extend or end it earlier.
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