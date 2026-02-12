Snake River erases double-digit deficit, earns chippy win over Marsh Valley - East Idaho News

ARIMO — The Snake River starting five boasts 21 inches worth of combined height advantage over the Marsh Valley starters. Yet, the Panthers seemed content early on Wednesday at Marsh Valley High School to play the perimeter game against the Eagles, and it resulted in a 10-point halftime advantage for the home team.

Relying on their size advantage, on both ends of the court, Snake River (12-8, 5-0) outscored the Eagles (12-8, 1-4) 33 to 15 in the second half en route to a 49-41 victory.

The Panthers spent much of the first half either shooting 3’s and mid-range jumpers, or taking tough shots from post positions. Meanwhile, Marsh Valley sizzled on the outside, knocking down six combined triples, including a 35-foot buzzer-beater from Jaxson Smith to send the Eagles into the break up 26-16.

Snake River’s moves on the inside were much more decisive in the second half, with shooters moving toward the basket on the shot, rather than away from it.

As an added bonus, an effective inside game created open looks from the outside and Panther shooters started to connect.

With both defenses ratcheting up their intensity, scuffles nearly erupted several times — including one play in the third quarter in which Panther big man Bridjer Howard caught Eagle forward Cooper Curzon in the face with an elbow. As Curzon dropped to the floor, blood spurted from his nose causing an official stoppage.

Snake River’s Bridjer Howard (32) and Owen Jones (41) battle for rebound position in the fourth quarter of the Panthers’ win at Marsh Valley. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

The worm began to turn for Snake River when 6-foot-5 junior Owen Jones subbed in for 6-foot-7 senior Hunter Thomas.

Thomas was effective, finishing with four points, six rebounds and three steals. But Jones led the Panthers’ more assertive approach.

The one deep shot Jones did take came in the opening minute of the fourth quarter, when he connected on a straight-on 3-pointer to give Snake River its first lead of the night.

Snake River built that lead to eight as the Eagles did not score in the fourth quarter until there were less than 3 minutes left.

Jones finished the game with a team-high 13 points, to go with five rebounds and two steals.

Howard, who was scoreless and recorded just two rebounds in the first half, finished with seven points, eight rebounds, four blocks and one steal.

Marsh Valley got a game-high 15 points from Smith, along with a 10-point, five-rebound performance from sophomore Nash Guthrie.

The Eagles finish their regular season Friday with a trip to Bear Lake (3-16, 0-5).

Snake River will be at home for their final tune-up for next week’s district tournament, hosting American Falls (16-4, 4-1). The Panthers beat the Beavers in American Falls on Feb. 4 and will need to win the rematch to win the regular-season conference championship and earn home-field advantage in the district tourney.