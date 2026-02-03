South Fremont lights up the court with Idaho’s first projection system of its kind - East Idaho News

ST. ANTHONY — Basketball season at South Fremont High School has taken on a whole new level of excitement this winter with the installation of a Luxedo Court 4K projection system, the first of its kind in the state of Idaho.

The cutting-edge system enhances the game-day experience by projecting dynamic graphics, animations and video directly onto the court. Designed specifically for athletic venues, the technology allows schools to showcase team logos, player introductions, hype videos and interactive visuals in real time, creating an atmosphere typically seen at collegiate and professional sporting events.

South Fremont’s Luxedo system is already drawing attention from other schools and universities across Idaho and beyond.

The idea took shape after winter sports booster club organizer Bobbi Tews spotted an advertisement for the Luxedo system on social media. Tews, whose son, Kreston Carpenter, wears No. 1 for the school’s Cougar basketball team, said she began researching the company to ensure the technology was legitimate.

“I did a lot of research to make sure it was legit,” Tews said. “I showed it to my husband and he said, ‘We need to do this.’”

The Tews family, owners of Spot On Construction, quickly signed on as the first sponsor. With a price tag of about $40,000, the booster club began calling local businesses for support. Within an hour, Tews said they had secured enough sponsorships to fully fund the project, launching the Luxedo system as a pilot program and the first installation of its kind in Idaho.

Tews praised the American-owned Luxedo Sports for its hands-on support, including traveling to St. Anthony to train school staff and to produce professional floor shows for both the boys’ and girls’ basketball teams.

When the system debuted a show during a basketball game in December, Tews said the crowd’s reaction was immediate.

“The crowd was totally blown away,” she said. “Students and the community have loved it. It’s sparked a renewed culture of support and has helped get people back in the stands, instead of staying home and watching on a computer.”

Looking ahead, Tews said the school plans to expand the system’s use beyond basketball to volleyball games, school assemblies, dances, science projects and other events.

“These kids live in a world of technology,” she said. “The system runs through Adobe, so it won’t be difficult to use, and the possibilities are endless.”

South Fremont High School welcomes the community to come and experience the new Luxedo Court Projection systems at upcoming court events for a one-of-a-kind experience. | Lisa Lete, EastIdahoNews.com

Tews encouraged community members to attend upcoming events at the high school to experience firsthand the light show and community spirit the Luxedo system brings.

“For years to come, students will quite literally see their names in lights, while original sponsors remain built-in advertisers whenever the system is used,” she added.

Local sponsors who helped make the project possible include Spot On Construction, Crapo Custom Applicators, Henry’s Fork Homes, High Country Glass, Limitless Electric, Parker’s Sand & Gravel, Rustic Lumber, Tonjes, Brizzee and Orme Dental.