3 Dragons named to All-State teams, including Player of the Year Izzy Haycock - East Idaho News

3 Dragons named to All-State teams, including Player of the Year Izzy HaycockPublished at
EASTERN IDAHO — The Malad Dragons returned to the girls’ basketball mountain top, cruising to a 3A state championship.
The East Idaho Sport girls basketball Team of the Year relied on balance all season. But even spreading the ball around, senior Izzy Haycock stood out among her peers and was named the All-State Player of the Year. Haycock averaged 8.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.0 steals per game.
She is joined by a pair of teammates, Brynnlee Jones and Mikell Keetch, along with Ririe’s Eden Jensen and North Fremont’s Peyton Lenz as All-State selections.
The All-State teams are voted on by the coaches from each classification and compiled by the Idaho Statesman.
Here are the 3A girls’ selections:
Player of the Year: Izzy Haycock, Malad
Coach of the Year: Trevor Jones, Malad
First-Team
Annelise Curran, Ambrose
Eden Jensen, Ririe — 16.6 points per game, 4.1 rebounds per game, 2.5 steals per game
Aarey Harris, Parma
Brynnlee Jones, Malad — 12.8 points per game, 5.0 rebounds per game, 1.0 steals per game, 1.0 blocks per game
Second-Team
Mikell Keetch, Malad — 12.9 points per game, 3.1 rebounds per game, 2.9 assists per game
Caryss Barger, Grangeville
Peyton Lenz, North Fremont — 18.3 points per game, 5.0 rebounds per game, 4.4 steals per game
Amelia Alexander, Ambrose
Adyson Chadez, Marsin