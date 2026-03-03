3 Dragons named to All-State teams, including Player of the Year Izzy Haycock - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — The Malad Dragons returned to the girls’ basketball mountain top, cruising to a 3A state championship.

The East Idaho Sport girls basketball Team of the Year relied on balance all season. But even spreading the ball around, senior Izzy Haycock stood out among her peers and was named the All-State Player of the Year. Haycock averaged 8.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.0 steals per game.

She is joined by a pair of teammates, Brynnlee Jones and Mikell Keetch, along with Ririe’s Eden Jensen and North Fremont’s Peyton Lenz as All-State selections.

The All-State teams are voted on by the coaches from each classification and compiled by the Idaho Statesman.

Here are the 3A girls’ selections:

Player of the Year: Izzy Haycock, Malad

Coach of the Year: Trevor Jones, Malad

First-Team

Annelise Curran, Ambrose

Eden Jensen, Ririe — 16.6 points per game, 4.1 rebounds per game, 2.5 steals per game

Aarey Harris, Parma

Brynnlee Jones, Malad — 12.8 points per game, 5.0 rebounds per game, 1.0 steals per game, 1.0 blocks per game

Second-Team

Mikell Keetch, Malad — 12.9 points per game, 3.1 rebounds per game, 2.9 assists per game

Caryss Barger, Grangeville

Peyton Lenz, North Fremont — 18.3 points per game, 5.0 rebounds per game, 4.4 steals per game

Amelia Alexander, Ambrose

Adyson Chadez, Marsin