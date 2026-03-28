After helping Grace to a 2A consolation trophy, Parker Yost earns an All-State selection - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — Parker Yost of Grace was named to the 2A All-State second team.

The senior forward averaged 17.2 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.2 blocks for the Grizzlies, who won the 2A consolation trophy at this season’s state tournament.

State champion Lakeside swept the Player of the Year and Coach of the Year categories and landed two other players on the All-State team.

The All-State teams are voted on by the coaches from each classification and compiled by the Idaho Statesman.

Player of the Year: Tyson Charley, Lakeside

Coach of the Year: James Twoteeth, Lakeside

FIRST TEAM

Ralli Roetcisoender, Kendrick

Hallah Peone, Lakeside

Logan Ellis, North Star Charter

Nathan Tweit, Kendrick

SECOND TEAM

Patrick Schlader, Prairie

Owen Howard, Clark Fork

Parker Yost, Grace

Devin Christensen, Valley

Teagan Brown, Lakeside