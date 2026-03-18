 American Heritage Charter School wins basketball state title - East Idaho News
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Youth basketball

American Heritage Charter School wins basketball state title

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Allan Steele

Allan Steele, EastIdahoSports.com

The American Heritage Charter School boys basketball team. | Courtesy photo,
The American Heritage Charter School boys basketball team. | Courtesy photo.
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IDAHO FALLS — American Heritage Charter School in Idaho Falls recently celebrated a charter school state championship, beating Alpine Academy in Chubbuck 47-37 for the title.

American Heritage competed against charter schools and small rural schools across eastern Idaho this season.

They beat North Gem to advance to the championship game and finished the season 13-1.

Easton Wright finished the tournament averaging 14 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.0 steals per game.

Luke Bloxham averaged 13.3 points, four rebounds, eight assists and 6.3 steals.

Austin Fletcher averaged nearly a double with 14.6 points and 9.3 rebounds.

The trio came up big in the championship game, with Wright scoring 19 points to go with seven steals, and Bloxham finishing with 18 points, seven rebounds and 10 assists.

Fletcher claimed a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

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