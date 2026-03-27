Around the Horn: Salmon baseball stays undefeated, Bonneville tops Shelley - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — The Skyline Grizzlies won their fourth straight after starting the season 0-5, beating the Idaho Falls Tigers in a conference showdown.

The reigning state champion Bonneville Bees also opened their conference schedule with a win, topping the Shelley Russets, while the Salmon Savages stayed perfect with a victory at Wood River, rounding out some of the local baseball action from Thursday.

On the softball fields, South Fremont and Sugar-Salem scored big road wins.

BASEBALL

Shelley @ Bonneville

The Bees (6-2, 1-0) got a dominant start from senior Jackson Ropp, who struck out 15 in 6-2/3 innings of two-hit, no-run ball. Ropp hit the pitch limit with two down in the seventh, giving way to fellow senior Gavin Webb, who finished the 9-2 win.

Junior Tanner Miller was productive out of the nine-hole, going 2-for-2 with a walk, RBI and three runs scored.

The Bees and Russets (7-3, 0-1) will face off in a Friday doubleheader, switching venues to Shelley High School, with first pitch of the first game scheduled for 3 p.m.

Skyline @ Idaho Falls

The Grizzlies (4-5, 1-0) erupted for 17 hits in a 17-6 victory over the Tigers (5-5-1, 0-1) at Idaho Falls High School.

Junior Jaxon Klein led the way for Skyline, with three hits, two runs scored and seven RBIs, three coming on a sixth-inning homer. Senior Kyler Loftus also homered in the win.

Sophomore Treygan Riedle paced the Idaho Falls offense, going 2-for-4 with one RBI and one run scored.

Salmon @ Wood River

Senior Thomas Baumer powered the Savages (10-0, 2-0) to their 10th consecutive win to start the season, driving in two runs while going 2-for-4 and limiting the Wolverines (0-7) to five runs in 5-2/3 innings pitched.

Salmon already owns two conference wins, and will dive back into conference play this weekend when they host West Jefferson (0-2, 0-0) Saturday.

SOFTBALL

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South Fremont @ Marsh Valley

Marsh Valley rallied late, but it wasn’t enough to overcome an 8-1 deficit.

Leah Lehmann and Elayne LeCheminant each knocked in two runs for South Fremont (3-5).

Maddy Bartschi finished 4-for-5, and Olivia Campbell hit a three-run homer for the Eagles (4-6-1).

Sugar-Salem @ Snake River

The Diggers closed out the game with 10 runs in the third inning.

Sugar-Salem (4-3) finished with 15 hits in three innings, with four players getting multiple hits.

Seneca Bitter finished 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs. Emery Green had three RBIs for the Diggers.

Chloe Leavitt and Sloan Shawver had hits for the Panthers (1-7).