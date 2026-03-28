Around the horn: Thunder Ridge offense puts up 28 runs in sweep of Centennial - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — Area 6A teams had mixed results Friday as Thunder Ridge swept Centennial and Highland dropped a pair of games to Eagle.

Malad also suffered its first loss of the season in Utah.

Corvallis 8, Salmon 3

Corvallis took a 5-0 lead early and Salmon couldn’t recover with just two hits.

Baylee Halle and Halee Swope had the hits for Salmon (2-3)

Thunder Ridge 13, Centennial 9

The Titans pounded out 17 hits and scored in five of the six innings.

Shortstop Zoey Sorg finished 4 for 4 with four RBIs and a double and triple.

Giulia Johns and Sadie Fullmer each homered for Thunder Ridge (3-4).

Eagle 8, Highland 3

Eagle led early and the Rams finished with just four hits.

Reece Bybee finished 1 for 1 with three walks and a run scored for Highland (5-3).

Weber (UT) 9, Malad 1

Weber put the game early with seven runs in the second inning, handing the Dragons their first loss of the season.

Sarah Toone finished 2 for 3 for the Dragons (5-1).

American Falls 15, Snake River 6

American Falls collected 21 hits in six innings, with seven different players finishing with multiple hits.

Shortstop Cassie Osborne finished 5 for 5 with four runs and Jersey Sprague was 4 for 5 with two RBIs and three runs.

Kayla Mendez earned the win with three innings of relief for the Eagles (4-4).

Bear Lake 11, Marsh Valley 0

The Bears’ offense started early and Brielle Romrell took advantage, striking out 10 in five innings to earn the shutout win.

Kambria Romrell homered and finished 4 for 4. Abby Humpherys finished 3 for 4 with three RBIs for Bear Lake (7-2).

Eagle 12, Highland 11

The Rams scored all 11 runs in the bottom of the fifth for a wild finish, but came up short against Eagle.

Cedar Lacey homered and finished with two RBIs.

Reece Bybee knocked in three runs and had two doubles for the Rams.

Thunder Ridge 15, Centennial 5

The Titans ended the game with 10 runs in the fifth.

Giulia Johns homered, doubled and knocked in five runs for Thunder Ridge.

Chelsea Adams also homered.

Carly Jones struck out three in two innings to earn the win.