Bengals bring homer-happy ways back to Poky following long season-opening road trip - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — After finishing the 2025 season among the top-ranked mid-major programs in the country, the Idaho State Bengals have gotten off to a solid start in 2026.

ISU opens its home schedule Thursday against Southern Utah. And while their 10-10 record does not appear especially impressive on the surface, the Bengals’ losses have come on the road, against major D1 programs like No. 4-ranked Oklahoma, Fresno State, UNLV, Minnesota and No. 20 Oregon — a game they lost in extra innings.

Led by reigning Big Sky Conference Player of the Year Ava Brown, who hit a conference record 25 home runs last season, ISU will host the Thunderbirds for a Thursday doubleheader to open Direct Communications Field at Miller Ranch Stadium for the spring. The Bengals will play six home games this week, three against Southern Utah and three against Maine, before taking the show back on the road next week.

ISU’s offense is once again being driven by Brown, who is among the nation’s leaders in long balls with eight homers in 20 games. Sophomore Kira Day has swatted six bombs, while Boise State transfer Sydney Groves has added five.

That offense leads the Big Sky in runs (110), home runs (25), extra-base hits (62), total bases (261) and RBIs (101).

Despite giving up big run totals to Fresno State, Oklahoma and UNLV, the Bengal pitching staff boasts the conference’s second-lowest team ERA (5.31).

ISU opens its conference schedule at home against Weber State on March 28. By virtue of their 2025 regular season conference championship, the Bengals will host the Big Sky tournament this year, beginning May 4.