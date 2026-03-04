Boys' basketball preview: What you need to know about the teams playing this weekend - East Idaho News

Note: Preview capsules written by sports writers throughout the state and compiled by the Idaho Statesman.

EASTERN IDAHO — The Idaho High School Boys Basketball State Championships begin Thursday, with games taking place at venues across the Treasure Valley.

Thirteen of the 48 teams taking part in the tournament will represent eastern Idaho — Districts 5 and 6 — including the 1A bracket’s top seed, Rockland Bulldogs, and the 4A bracket’s top seed, Teton Timberwolves.

Championship games will be played at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa, starting with the 1A title game at 9:30 a.m. and concluding with the 6A championship game, tipping off at 8 p.m.

CAPITAL EAGLES

Record: 15-11

State seed: #7, District 3 fifth place

Coach: Blas Telleria, fifth season

Players to watch: G Quincey Clay, so.; G Tannen Everhart, sr.; F Daiken Lowe, jr.; G Brayden Dudley, sr.

Notes: Clay (26.7 ppg, 3.6 assists) is the state’s top scorer, surpassing 1,000 career points as a sophomore and breaking a conference single-game scoring record with 51 points in a January loss to Mountain View. The first-team all-state wide receiver also set a single-season conference scoring record (561 points) this season. … Everhart (7.3 ppg), Lowe (7.0 ppg, 5.6 rebounds), and Dudley (6.4 ppg) provide enough weapons to prevent defenses from focusing solely on Clay. … Second trip to state in the past three years. … Unranked in the final state coaches’ poll. … 4-4 in its last eight games. … 3-5 vs. 6A state qualifiers. … No. 3 offense (63.4 ppg) and No. 19 defense (63.8 ppg) out of 20 teams in 6A. … Last won a first-round game and a state tournament trophy in 2015, finishing third. … Last reached the finals in 2014. … Won six state titles, the last in 2014 to cap a perfect season.

CENTENNIAL PATRIOTS

Record: 20-3

State seed: #2, District 3 runner-up

Coach: Josh Aipperspach, 11th season

Players to watch: SG Gabe Eddins, sr.; SG Tobin Knudson, jr.; PG/SG Henry Johnson, sr.

Notes: First trip to state since 2022, when it finished second. … Ranked No. 2 in the final state coaches’ poll. … 5-2 vs. 6A state qualifiers. … Only losses came to Owyhee (twice) and Post Falls. … No. 1 offense (66.2 ppg) and No. 4 defense (52.1 ppg) in 6A. … Eddins (20.7 ppg) led 6A in scoring each of the past two years and is a two-time all-state selection. … Knudson (19.0 ppg) pairs with Eddins to give the Patriots a formidable one-two punch, and Johnson (9.4 ppg) serves as a jack-of-all-trades, leading the team in rebounds (7.3), assists (3.5), steals (1.9) and blocks (1.2). … Won two state titles (2003, 1995) under Tom Aipperspach, the father of coach Josh Aipperspach. … Played in five state championship games (2022, 2017, 2011, 2003, 1995).

HIGHLAND RAMS

Record: 19-4

State seed: #5, District 4-5-6 champion

Coach: Matt Stucki, fourth season

Players to watch: F Colton Stucki, jr.; F Cedric Mitchell, jr.; F Raphael Njoku, sr.

Notes: Second state tournament appearance since winning a championship in 2016. … Went 0-2 at state in 2023. … First winning record since 2017-18. … Owns a 5-1 record against 6A and 5A state participants, with wins against Bonneville (2) and Rigby (3) and a loss against Preston. … Unranked but received votes in the final coaches’ poll. … No. 1 scoring defense (47.7 ppg) and No. 14 offense (57.1 ppg) in 6A. … No. 3 in point differential (+10.4), behind 1-seed Owyhee (14.7) and 2-seed Centennial (14.1). … Led in scoring, rebounds and blocks by Stucki. … May be without second-leading scorer, senior Marshall Glenn, who suffered a leg injury during the district tournament. … Won one state championship and seven total trophies (two seconds, two thirds and two consolation) since 2000.

KUNA KAVEMEN

Record: 18-6

State seed: #4, District 3 third/fourth place

Coach: Kelly Bokn, first season

Players to watch: Emanual Chabuka, jr.; Jackson Edwards, sr.; Bridger Barrus, jr.; Hendrix Castro, jr.

Notes: First state tournament appearance in Idaho’s largest classification, and first trip to state in any classification since 2020. … Won its only state title and last state tournament trophy in 1999 in what’s now the 4A classification. … Ranked No. 5 in the final state coaches’ poll. … 1-4 vs. 6A state qualifiers. … No. 13 offense (58.3 ppg) and No. 5 defense (52.6 ppg) in 6A. … Chabuka leads the team in scoring (16.2 ppg), rebounds (7.4) and blocks (1.5). … Edwards (14.2 ppg, 6 rebounds, 2.5 steals) is the only other player averaging double figures. But Barrus (8.2 ppg, 6.2 rebounds), Kolter Hofler (7.2 ppg) and Castro (5.6 ppg, 4 assists) give the Kavemen plenty of other weapons. … Last reached the semifinals in 2020. … Reached two state championship games (1999, 1991). … Bokn came out of retirement to lead the Kavemen this season. He went 547-237 (.698) in 30 years coaching in Oregon, winning 14 state tournament trophies and 18 league coach of the year awards.

LAKE CITY TIMBERWOLVES

Record: 16-8

State seed: #3, District 1 champ

Coach: James Anderson, third season

Players to watch: F Jordan Carlson, jr.; P Josh Watson, sr.; G Jackson Bowman, sr.; W Jackson Anderson, jr.; G Paxton Winey, sr.

Notes: At state for the seventh straight season. T-Wolves were runners-up to Owyhee last year, and won the consolation title in 2024. … Survived a grueling best-of-three series with Post Falls, ranked fourth by MaxPreps, for the district’s lone berth to state. … Carlson (17.6 ppg, 6.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.4 blocks), whose brother James played at North Idaho College and Idaho State, holds an offer from Idaho. He has 1,069 career points. … Watson (11.8 ppg, 6.4 rebounds) has committed to NIC. … Bowman averages 7.8 points, Anderson 7.1. … Winey, who suffered a sprained ankle in Game 2 last week vs. Post Falls but hopes to give it a go at state, averages 3.4 assists. … Went 7-6 in December with a rugged nonleague schedule, but only lost twice since – both to Post Falls. Finished 3-2 vs. the Trojans. … Won only state title in 2023, when the Kolton Mitchell- and Blake Buchanan-led T-Wolves went undefeated.

OWYHEE STORM

Record: 18-6

State seed: #1, District 3 champ

Coach: Andy Harrington, fifth season

Players to watch: PG Logan Haustveit, sr.; G Canaan Magness, sr.; G Owen Brown, so.; G Jordan Allen, sr.

Notes: Two-time defending state champ. … Won three of the past four state titles. … 92-5 vs. Idaho opponents since the school opened five years ago. … Ranked No. 1 in the final state coaches’ poll. … Enters on a 12-game winning streak. … 5-0 vs. 6A state qualifiers, winning those contests by 22.6 points per game. … No. 4 offense (63.3 ppg) and No. 2 defense (48.5 ppg) in 6A. … Started the year with 10 straight games against out-of-state opponents. The Storm went 5-5 during that stretch against teams from California, Utah, Arizona and Hawaii to build the state’s toughest schedule in all classifications, according to MaxPreps. … Haustveit has signed with Utah Valley and is a two-time, first-team all-state selection. He leads the team in points (17.0), rebounds (5.1), assists (3.5) and steals (2.1) per game. He’s the only returning starter from last year’s championship team. … Magness (10.7 ppg, 4.1 rebounds) was a first-team all-state selection in Montana last year and has signed with Northwest Nazarene. … Brown (8.1 ppg) and Allen (5.6 ppg, 2.8 assists) headline a group of role players behind Owyhee’s top two weapons. … Harrington has won four state titles, tied for eighth most in Idaho boys basketball history. One more championship would move him into a tie for fourth.

RIGBY TROJANS

Record: 10-14

State seed: #8, District 4-5-6 runner-up

Coach: Justin Jones, 16th season

Players to watch: F Weston Walker, sr.; F Seth Bradley, sr.

Notes: First time at state since finishing third in 2022. … Won 10 state titles, the last coming in 2015. … Went 0-8 in conference play and entered its district tournament seeded fifth before a surprise run to second place. … No. 15 offense (57.8 ppg) and No. 13 defense (59.0 ppg) in 6A. … No. 16 in 6A point differential (-1.8 ppg). … Unranked in the final state coaches’ poll. … 1-3 vs. 6A state qualifiers: 0-2 vs. Highland (55-42 on Jan 8, 64-52 on Jan 28), 1-0 vs. Timberline (59-51 on Dec 6), 0-1 vs. Centennial (83-76 on Dec 20). … 1-0 vs. 5A state qualifiers, beating Bonneville 71-64 on Jan 16.

TIMBERLINE WOLVES

Record: 16-9

State seed: #6, District 3 third/fourth place

Coach: Travis Noble, eighth season

Players to watch: G/F Collin Morris, jr.; G/F Sam Richins, sr.; G Kole Hudson, sr.; F/G Parker Ingram, jr.

Notes: Fourth straight trip to state after taking third last year and second in 2024. … Unranked in the final state coaches’ poll. … 3-4 vs. 6A state qualifiers. … 5-4 in its last nine games. … Long known for a patient offense and a hard-nosed defense, and this year is no different with the sixth-best defense (53 ppg) and an offense that ranks 16th out of 20 teams in 6A (55.9 ppg). … Morris (18.3 ppg, 6.1 rebounds) poses a matchup problem as a deadly 3-point shooter (46%) who stands 6-foot-7. … No other player averages 10 or more points per game. Timberline instead relies on a host of role players like Richins (9.2 ppg, 2.0 assists), Hudson (8.8 ppg) and Ingram (8.6 ppg) for balance. … Never won a state title, playing in its only title games in 2024 and 2000.

5A, @ Rocky Mountain HS

BISHOP KELLY KNIGHTS

Record: 18-6

State seed: #3, District 3 champ

Coach: Andrew Ammann, first season

Players to watch: C Andrew Johnson, sr.; G Nick Hebert, so.; G Conor Gross, sr.

Notes: At state for 12th time in the last 14 years. … Two state titles came in 1991 and 1998 in what’s now the 4A classification. … Last appeared in a state championship game in 2016. … Last won a state trophy in 2022 (consolation). … Currently on an eight-game win streak. … Began season 5-4. … 3-3 vs 5A state qualifiers. … 2-1 vs Vallivue, 1-2 vs Columbia. … Defeated Columbia in overtime for the District 3 championship.

BONNEVILLE BEES

Record: 11-13

State seed: #7, District 6 champ

Coach: Cortland Hengel, second season

Players to watch: G Tyler Jordan, sr.; G Grayson Temple, so.; W Kade Littlewood, sr.; F Tyler Moffatt, jr.; F Carter Fontes, jr.

Notes: Second straight appearance at state after going 1-2 in 2025. … Lone state title came in 2003. … Riding a four-game win streak. … Faces Preston in the first round, a rematch of last year’s semifinals (a loss) and a 56-40 loss on Jan 20. … No. 8 offense (60.7 ppg) and No. 25 defense (63.1 ppg) in 5A. … 14th in 5A point differential (-2.8 ppg). … 0-2 vs. 6A state qualifiers: Highland 75-55 on Dec 30; Rigby 71-64 on Jan 16. … 1-0 vs. 4A state qualifiers, beating Snake River 59-52 on Dec 29. … Jordan averages 15 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists. … Temple averages 10 points, 4.2 assists, 1.5 steals. … Littlewood averages 10 points, 3 rebounds. … Fontes averages 7 points, 5 rebounds. … Moffatt averages 7 points, 5 rebounds. … Received late-season contributions from sophomores Cooper Lowry and Logan Arnold.

BURLEY BOBCATS

Record: 14-11

State seed: #8, play-in winner

Coach: Michael Hill, second season

Key players: G Nash Gillette, sr.; G Ryker Page, sr.; G Jake Redder, sr.

Notes: First state tournament appearance since 2022 (lost both games). … Five of Burley’s six seniors have been on varsity for the past three seasons. … Won seven state titles, the last in 2008 when Burley went back-to-back. … Last state win was in a 2018 semifinal. … That year’s second-place finish is also Burley’s last trophy. … Gillette is averaging over 18 points per game and surpassed 1,000 career points earlier this season. … 1-3 against 5A tournament field. … No. 4 offense (62.3 ppg) in 5A. … Lost seven out of eight games early in the season. … Unranked in the final state coaches’ poll.

COLUMBIA WILDCATS

Record: 17-7

State seed: #4, District 3 runner-up

Coach: Blaine Wright, second season

Players to watch: W Max Keller, jr.; G Easton Lott, jr.; G Tavin Jones, jr.; G Marcus DeLeon, sr.

Notes: Second year in a row at state. … Third appearance at state in program history. The other appearance was in 2019. … Returns four starters from a team that won the consolation trophy at state last season. That run marked the first state tournament win and trophy in program history. … Never won a state title. … Began the season 4-4. … 3-4 vs 5A state qualifiers. … Lost by one point to both Twin Falls and Preston in December. … 1-1 vs. first-round opponent Vallivue. … No. 3 offense (66.7 ppg) in 5A. … Keller (13.5 ppg, 4.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists) is a do-it-all type player. … Lott (13.6 ppg) leads in scoring. … Jones (12.9 ppg) and DeLeon (7.5 ppg) are other key contributors. … Only one senior in its regular rotation.

LEWISTON BENGALS

Record: 20-3

State seed: #1, District 2 champ

Coach: Brooks Malm, fourth season

Players to watch: G Royce Fisher, sr.; G Jordan Walker, sr.; G Brady Rudolph, jr.; F Blaze Hepburn, jr.

Notes: Enters state having won 17 of their last 18 games. … Went two-and-out at last year’s state tournament as the No. 2 seed. … Royce Fisher, a Lewis-Clark State College commit, scored 30-plus points in the district tournament semifinals and championship. … Coach Brooks Malm played at Troy, graduating in 2013. His father, Brad Malm, coached the Trojans from 1989-2001, and took the Trojans to state seven times.

PRESTON INDIANS

Record: 20-3

State seed: #2, District 5 champ

Coach: Tyler Jones, 16th season

Players to watch: G Wayd Bailey, so.; G Kasen Bryce, sr.; F Parker Galloway, sr.; F Tripton Beckstead, sr.

Notes: Reigning state champion. … At state for the eighth time in the past 11 years, winning five state championships (2016, ’17, ’18, ’20, ’25) and two second-place trophies (2019, ’21) in that span. … No. 1 in the final state coaches’ poll, receiving 11 of 12 first-place votes. … No. 1 defense (44.7 ppg) and No. 12 offense (58.3 ppg) in 5A. … Ranks second in the 5A with a +13.6 average point differential. … Enters state on a six-game winning streak.

TWIN FALLS BRUINS

Record: 17-6

State seed: #6, District 4 champ

Coach: Mac Stannard, third season

Key players: G Ty Hess, sr.; F Trey Billings, jr.; G Jordan Bingham, sr.

Notes: Fourth consecutive state tournament appearance. … Won trophies in each of the past three trips to the state tournament (third in 2025, consolation in ‘23 and ‘24). … Seeking first state title since 2014. … No. 2 defense (46.8 ppg) in 5A. … Started 4-5 before entering its conference schedule. … Won its second District 4 title in a row after not winning since 2015. … Billings (6-7) and sophomore James Dunn (6-6) can defend inside and on the perimeter. … Billings made the 2025 5A all-state tournament team. … Billings is the son of assistant coach Tyler Billings. … Hess is the starting PG and was the starting QB for Bruins’ football team. … Three of its six losses came at Tarkanian Classic in Las Vegas. … Two losses came against No. 2 seed Preston. … 4-2 against 5A tournament field (early-season wins at Columbia and Vallivue). … Ranked third in the final state coaches’ poll.

VALLIVUE FALCONS

Record: 19-7

State seed: #5, play-in winner

Coach: Mario Betancourt, seventh season

Players to watch: G Dominik Betancourt, sr.; F Xander Wilson, sr.; F Zak Hogg, sr.; G Vic Gutierrez, so.; F Noah Mitchell, sr.

Notes: At state for the first time since 2022. … Defeated Sandpoint in the state play-in game. … Have won state twice (2008, 2001). … Last appeared in the state championship in 2017, the last time Vallivue won a state trophy. … Last won a first-round game in 2019. … Tied with Bishop Kelly and Vallivue at 11-3 in conference play. … 2-4 vs 5A state qualifiers. … Lost to Twin Falls in December. … 1-2 vs Bishop Kelly. … 1-1 vs first-round opponent Columbia. … Returned all five starters this season. … Top scoring offense in 5A (68.4 ppg). … Wilson (16.4 ppg, 7.5 rebounds) leads the team in scoring. … Three more players average double figures in Gutierrez (15.7 ppg), Mitchell (12.5 ppg, 10.3 rebounds) and Betancourt (10.8 ppg).

BONNERS FERRY BADGERS

Record: 13-8

State seed: #5, play-in winner

Coach: Greg Kissee, first season.

Players to watch: F Sulay Abubakari, sr; W Peyton Hinthorn, jr.; G Ty Schrock, jr.

Notes: Despite losing the bulk of their two-time defending state champions, the Badgers are back at state for the sixth straight season … Three players off last year’s champs are playing in college, including two-time All-Idaho Player of the Year Asher Williams, now at Montana Tech. His father, Nathan, resigned as coach after last season … Abubakari and Hinthorn, in particular, played key roles on those title teams. … Bonners Ferry has played in three straight title games … Badgers split with Lakeside, the No. 2 seed in 2A.

COLE VALLEY CHRISTIAN CHARGERS

Record: 19-4

State seed: #2, District 3 champ

Coach: Leif Karlberg, second season

Players to watch: G/F Soren Fraas, so.; F Cooper Kollmann, jr.; G/F Madden Compton, jr.; G Jamin Hughes, so.

Notes: Qualified for state for the fourth year in a row, including a runner-up trophy in 2024. … Owns three state titles in program history (2002, 2004, 2012). … Ranked second in the final state coaches’ poll. … Won 15 straight games entering the state tournament, with its last loss coming Dec. 20. … Fraas leads the Chargers in scoring at 15.5 points per game to go with 4.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists. … Kollmann (13.2 ppg, 5.6 rebounds) and Compton (10.6 ppg) also average in double figures. … Kollmann and Compton have both knocked down 52 3-pointers this season at a clip of 41.6% and 38.5%, respectively. … Hughes leads Cole Valley in assists at 4.0 per game while adding 8.3 points. … 3-0 against Homedale, the only state qualifier it has faced this season. … Top-scoring offense in the classification at 67.5 points per game and the No. 3 defense (44.0).

FILER WILDCATS

Record: 10-14

State seed: #8, District 4 runner-up

Coach: Rob Anderson, ninth season

Key players: F Cache Palmer, sr.; G Bryker Darrington, fr.; G Xavier Kelsey, sr.

Notes: Third straight tournament appearance. … Went 0-2 in both 2024 and 2025. … Never won a state tournament title. … Last state tournament trophy came in 2014 (third place). … Last win at state was in 2020 (first round). … Finished third in the District 4 regular-season standings with a losing overall record. … Palmer and Weaver have committed to play football at the College of Idaho. … 1-5 against 4A tournament field. … Unranked in the final state coaches’ poll.

GOODING SENATORS

Record: 14-6

State seed: #5, District 4 champ

Coach: Ryon Pope, fourth season

Key players: G Eli Esterbrook, sr.; F Cougar Stockham, jr.; G Bridger Pope, jr.

Notes: First state tournament appearance in nine seasons. … Won a district title for first time in 10 years, going undefeated against conference opponents. … Won four state titles, the last in 1986. … Last won a state tournament game in 2017. … Unranked, but received votes, in the final state coaches’ poll. … No. 5 offense (55.4 ppg) and No. 6 defense (49.2 ppg) in 4A. … Closed the season 10-1 with its only loss to 3A No. 2 seed Wendell. … 4-0 against 4A tournament field (wins against Filer and Homedale). … Ryon Pope is also the principal at Gooding. … Eli Esterbrook is a four-year player on the varsity team. … Bridger Pope is a three-year player on varsity.

HOMEDALE TROJANS

Record: 14-8

State seed: #7, District 3 runner-up

Coach: Cam Long, seventh season

Players to watch: P Lukas Hall, sr.; W Alec Campos, jr.; G Alejandro Martinez, so.; P Jace Clover, sr.

Notes: Qualified for state three years in a row from 2022 to 2024 before missing out last season. … Won its most recent trophy as the consolation champion in 2022. … Won its only state championship in 1969 and has appeared in three other title games (1960, 1970, 2014). … Unranked in the final state coaches’ poll. … 0-5 against 4A state qualifiers, losing three times to Cole Valley Christian – their first-round opponent – and twice to Gooding. … Hall leads the offensive charge, averaging 12.1 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. Campos (5.8 ppg, 2.5 assists), Martinez (5.4 ppg, 2.5 assists, 1.9 steals) and Clover (4.1 ppg, 3.9 rebounds, 35.7% from 3-point range) add versatility to the Trojans’ lineup.

MARSH VALLEY EAGLES

Record: 15-10

State Seed: #6, District 5 runner-up

Coach: Chris Ball, third season

Players to watch: G Jaxson Smith, sr.; F Nash Guthrie, so.; G Tate Whitworth, sr.; F Chandler Bennett, sr.

Notes: Third consecutive state tournament appearance after losing in the consolation final the last two seasons. … Seventh state appearances in the last eight seasons, winning a title in 2021 and taking third in 2022. … Unranked with zero votes in the final coaches’ poll. … No. 4 offense (57 ppg) and No. 7 defense (54.7 ppg) in 4A. … Smith leads the team in points (19.7), assists (3.3) and steals (2.3) per game. … Went 4-6 against conference opponents, including the district tournament, after an 11-4 start to the season.

TETON TIMBERWOLVES

Record: 20-5

State seed: #1, District 6 champ

Coach: Jay Silver, second season

Players to watch: W Canon Kunz, jr.; G Luke Nelson, sr.; G Bradley Brown, sr.; C Oliver Lifton, sr.

Notes: First time at state since a second-place finish in 2024. … Won seven state titles, the last in 1997. … 8-1 in its last nine games. … Went 3-2 against Sugar-Salem, where the road team won every game. … No. 3 offense (60 ppg) and No. 7 defense (49.6 ppg) in 4A. … No. 3 point differential (+10.3 ppg) in 3A. … Defeated 5A state qualifier Burley 66-56 on Dec 19. … 4-0 vs. 4A state qualifiers: 2-0 vs. Marsh Valley (81-57 on Dec 4, 67-50 on Jan 10), 2-0 vs. Snake River (51-43 on Dec 17, 46-38 on Jan 8). … 2-0 vs. 3A state qualifier Ririe (59-46 on Jan 17, 55-41 on Feb 6). … Primary ball handler Nelson averages 16.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 3.1 steals. … Hyper-athletic wing Kunz averages 14.5 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.3 steals, 1.7 blocks. … Brown averages 10.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.7 steals. … Lifton (5.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.2 blocks), Thomas (4.3 points), Moss (4.1 points, 3.1 rebounds), and Haskell (3.8 points) round out the seven-man rotation.

SNAKE RIVER PANTHERS

Record: 16-8

State Seed: #3, District 5 champ

Coach: Bob Coombs, 33rd season

Players to watch: F Bridjer Howard, jr.; G Bryden Mortensen, sr.; G Preston Wheatley, sr.; F Owen Jones, jr.

Notes: 11th consecutive state appearance. … Won a second-place trophy in 2025, and a third-place trophy in 2024. … Five state championships since 2000, most recent in 2013. … No. 5 in the final state coaches’ poll. … No. 2 defense (43.5 ppg) and No. 12 offense (51.2 ppg) in 4A. … No. 2 point differential in 4A (+7.7 ppg). … Winners of nine straight games, all against conference opponents, after starting 7-8.

FIRTH COUGARS

Record: 15-9

State seed: #5, District 6 runner-up

Coach: Shaun Ellsworth, first season

Players to watch: F Brycen Andersen, jr.; G Quinton Hall, jr.; C Wyatt Killpack, jr.

Notes: Making their fourth state appearance in five years. … One of the more decorated programs in the classification with eight state championships, the last coming in 2016. That was also the last time Firth played in a title game. … No. 5 defense in 3A (47.2 ppg). … Arrives at state having gone just 3-4 over their final seven games.

NEW PLYMOUTH PILGRIMS

Record: 18-7

State seed: #6, District 3 runner-up

Coach: Brad Adolfson, first season

Players to watch: C Cohen Evans, sr.; F Ashton Robinson, sr.; G Josiah Gustin, sr.; G Carter Zeimer, sr.

Notes: At state for the second year in a row. … Only state title came in 1993. … Last reached the state finals in 2013. … Last won a first-round game in 2017. … Defeated Melba in the winner-to-state game at the district tournament. … 2-2 vs 3A state qualifiers. … No. 3 defense (46.2 ppg) in 3A. … New Plymouth has a tall frontcourt led by Evans (6-foot-9) and Robinson (6-foot-6). … Returned four starters from last season.

OROFINO MANIACS

Record: 18-5

State seed: #3, District 1-2 runner-up

Coach: Rocky Barlow, fifth season

Players to watch: G Nick Bonner, sr.; F Jake Runia, sr.; F Landon Connolly, sr.; G Blake Barlow, jr.

Notes: Advanced to state with a 47-44 win over Kellogg in the district tournament’s second-place game. … Blake Barlow hit the game-winning 3-pointer with just 10 seconds on the game clock and less than 1 second on the shot clock. … No. 3 defense in 3A (44.7 ppg). … Lost to St. Maries in the district championship game by just two points, 48-46.

PARMA PANTHERS

Record: 14-10

State seed: #8, District 3 champ

Coach: Tanner Kramer, third season

Players to watch: G Nathan Compas, sr.; G Trevor Mann, sr.; G Bodee Stell, jr.

Notes: First state tournament appearance since 2019, when it played in what’s now the 4A classification. … Only state title came in 2016. … Last won a state trophy in 2019 (consolation). … Hasn’t won a first-round game since 2016. … Defeated conference No. 1 seed Melba in the district championship. … Began the season 4-4. … 2-2 vs 3A state qualifiers, including 2-1 vs New Plymouth. … Compas (23.7 ppg, 6.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 3.8 steals) leads in scoring. … Mann (10.7 ppg, 5.3 rebounds) is the only other player in double figures.

RIRIE BULLDOGS

Record: 15-9

State seed: #4, District 6 champ

Coach: Jordan Hamilton, seventh season

Players to watch: F Kody Landon, sr.; F Ian Johnson, sr.; G Thomas Henderson, sr.

Notes: Back at state for the first time since 2023, and only their second appearance in seven years. … Ririe’s lone state championship came in 1990, and the Bulldogs’ last title game appearance was in 2018. … Boast the best defense in the classification by a wide margin, allowing just 40.9 points per game — nearly three points better than any other team in the state.

SODA SPRINGS CARDINALS

Record: 15-7

State Seed: 7, District 5 champ

Coach: Tom Fueschel, third season

Players to watch: G Cooper Thompson, sr.; G Gavin Hansen, sr.; F Konner McWilliams, sr.

Notes: Last state tournament appearance was in 2016 and included a consolation trophy. … Last state championship came in 1991. … Unranked in the final state coaches’ poll. … Hansen, Thompson and McWilliams are the top three on the team in nearly every major category, including scoring, rebounding, assists, steals and blocks. … Winners of four straight following three-game losing skid. … No. 5 offense (57.6 ppg) among 23 3A teams.

ST. MARIES LUMBERJACKS

Record: 18-3

State seed: #1, District 1-2 champ

Coach: Bryan Chase, 12th season

Players to watch: G JJ Yearout, sr.; G Isaiah Gustaffe, sr.; G Xavier Sloper, sr.; PG Jack Barta, sr., P Landon Riberich, jr.

Notes: Did not qualify last year after going to state 10 straight seasons, all under Chase, who was diagnosed with pancreatic liver cancer in June. Other than being gone to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., in early February for a few days of tests and scans, Chase has not missed a practice or game … Went two-and-out in its last state appearance in 2024, after finishing third the previous year. … Won the state title in 2021 — the program’s first in 61 years — and was runner-up in 2019 and 2022. … Brought home seven trophies under Chase. … Yearout (20.0 ppg, 8.1 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 2.8 steals) recently passed the 1,000-point mark in career scoring, and is sixth all-time in program history with 1,095 … Gustaffe averages 9.5 points, Sloper (who missed last year with a knee injury) 9.3 points, Riberich 8.6 points, Barta 2.4 assists and 2.1 steals. … Split with Kendrick, the top seed in the 1A tournament. Only other losses were to 5A Sandpoint and 3A CIL foe Orofino.

WENDELL TROJANS

Record: 22-2

State seed: #2, District 4-5 champ

Coach: AJ Kelsey, ninth season

Key players: G Jonathan Swainston, sr.; G Jordon Swainston, sr.; F Jarett Borges, sr.; F Jett Jasper, sr.

Notes: Defending state champ returns to state for a second straight year. … Won four state championships. … Jonathan and Jordon Swainston are twins who lead Wendell on offense and defense. … Jonathan is a better shooter and finisher, Jordon is better on defense. … Jonathan Swainston is the reigning 3A All-Idaho Player of the Year and is averaging 20.3 points per game. … Both Swainston twins have scored more than 1,000 points in their career. … Jonathan Swainston scored 46 points in a senior night win over Declo. … Swainston twins and Jett Jasper have been on the varsity team since they were freshmen. … Wendell suffered an unexpected loss to Declo in the district tournament. … Trojans won the next three games by an average of 27.6 points. … No. 1 offense (63.7 ppg) and No. 2 defense (44.1 ppg) in 3A. … Ranked No. 1 in the final state coaches’ poll.

2A, @ Vallivue HS

GRACE GRIZZLIES

Record: 11-13

State Seed: #8, District 5-6 champ

Coach: Rory Lloyd, 19th season

Players to watch: F Parker Yost, sr.; F Bodee Smith, sr.; F Chase Smith, sr.; G/F Gavin Draper, sr.

Notes: Defending consolation champ makes its 12th trip to state in the past 16 seasons. … Last state championship came in 2003. … Unranked in the final state coaches’ poll. … Yost averages nearly a double-double (17.0 ppg, 9.3 rebounds). … Bodee Smith (9.6 ppg) and Chase Smith (9.1 ppg) also averaged near double-figures. … Draper leads the team in assists (4.7) and steals (2.3), is second on the team in rebounds (5.3) and blocks (0.2). … Winners of six of its last seven games after starting the season 5-12. … Beat Butte County by one and two points in the district championship round. … No. 8 offense (56.7 ppg) in 2A.

KENDRICK TIGERS

Record: 20-3

State seed: #1, District 2 champ

Coach: Steve Kirkland, second year

Players to watch: G Ralli Roetciscoender, sr.; F Nathan Tweit, sr.; G Cade Silflow, sr.; G Hudson Kirkland, so.

Notes: Dating back to the fall of 2024, Kendrick has won consecutive championships in football (2024), boys basketball (2025), baseball (2025) and football again (2025). … Tweit missed all of last season with an injury, but was previously the MVP of the 1A state tournament as a freshman. … Only losses this year came to Lewiston (5A), St. Maries (3A) and Prairie (2A), all state tournament teams at their respective levels.

LAKESIDE KNIGHTS

Record: 19-2

State seed: #2, District 1 champ

Coach: James Twoteeth, ninth season

Players to watch: G Tyson Charley, sr.; G Hallah Peone, sr.; P Jaydin Pluff, jr.; G Teagan Brown, fr.; G Furyus Louie, jr.

Notes: At state for the sixth time in seven seasons, including state titles in 2020 and 2023, and a runner-up finish in 2024. The Knights were also third in 2021 and lost in the third-place game last year. … Charley (20.1 ppg, 5.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 4.4 steals) started as a freshman when Lakeside ended Lapwai’s 62-game win streak in the 2023 state title game. … Peone averages 17.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.2 steals, and has made 43 3-pointers. … Teagan Brown averages 11.8 points. … Only losses were at 4A schools Bonners Ferry (in overtime) and Timberlake. … Has beaten Prairie, the third seed, by 15 and 28 points.

MURTAUGH RED DEVILS

Record: 18-6

State seed: #6, District 4 runner-up

Coach: Adam Stanger, first season

Key players: G Broxton Widmier, sr.; G Julio Gil, sr.; F McCoy Jensen, sr.

Notes: First state tournament appearance since 2011. … Three state titles, the last in 1994. … Widmier is the leader on offense. He got into foul trouble in a double-overtime loss to Valley in the district title game. … No. 3 defense (41.5 ppg) in 2A. … 3-1 against 2A tournament field. … Two five-game win streaks this season. … Did not lose consecutive games all season. … 49.4 points scored per game is the fewest among the 2A tournament field. … 10 out of 18 wins came by single digits.

NORTH STAR CHARTER HUSKIES

Record: 17-4

State seed: #4, District 3 champ

Coach: Andy Horning, first season

Players to watch: P/F Logan Ellis, jr.; G Gage Shannon, so.; G Beckett Hammons, sr.

Notes: Back at state for the first time since 2014. … Has one state trophy in program history, winning the consolation championship in 2012. … Tied for fifth with Lapwai in the final state coaches’ poll. … Has won 15 straight games entering the state tournament, including claiming the first district championship in program history with a 53-42 victory over Rimrock. … The 6-foot-8 Ellis leads the Huskies in scoring at 18.7 points per game while adding 5.8 rebounds, 1.5 blocks and 1.2 steals per game. … Shannon is North Star’s floor general, averaging 6.1 points, 2.4 steals, 2.3 assists and 2.1 rebounds per game. … Hammons is the Huskies’ go-to defender and adds 3.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.3 steals per game. … No. 4 defense (41.7 ppg) in 2A. … 2-0 against Rimrock, the only state qualifier it faced.

PRAIRIE PIRATES

Record: 18-6

State seed: #3, play-in winner

Coach: Tim Scheffler, fourth year

Players to watch: F Nate Forsmann, sr.; F Patrick Schlader, sr.; F Riley Shears, sr.; G Phil Schwartz, sr.

Notes: Defeated Compass Charter in a state play-in game, 70-46. … First time at state since 2021. … The front line of Shears, Schlader and Forsmann all stand 6-foot-5. … Schlader tallied 22 points, 17 rebounds, seven assists and four steals in the play-in game victory. … Prairie has lost twice to Kendrick, twice to Lakeside, and twice to Orofino. All of those teams are also playing at state this weekend.

RIMROCK RAIDERS

Record: 19-4

State seed: #7, District 3 runner-up

Coach: Wylee Aquiso, third season

Players to watch: F Hays Black, jr.; G Adrian Farfan, jr.; G Liam Aquiso, so.; C Morgan Field, sr.

Notes: Making its first state tournament appearance since 2022, when it won the consolation trophy. … Has never won or played in a state championship game. … Unranked in the final state coaches’ poll. … Won 12 straight games to start the season. … 0-3 against state qualifiers, losing twice to district rival North Star Charter and once to Murtaugh. … No. 2 defense (41.2 ppg) in 2A. … Black fills the stat sheet at 21.6 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.9 steals per game. … Farfan (8.1 ppg, 3.0 assists), Aquiso (7.5 ppg, 3.0 rebounds) and Field (6.6 ppg, 7.3 rebounds, 1.2 blocks) add experience to the Raiders’ lineup. … Rimrock features a balanced roster, with nine players averaging 2.3 points per game or more.

VALLEY VIKINGS

Record: 17-5

State seed: #5, District 4 champ

Coach: Brian Hardy, 14th season

Key players: G Reese Balls, sr.; G Devin Christensen, jr.; G Diego Damian, sr.

Notes: Reigning consolation champ returns to state for a third straight year. … Lost first-round games in both 2024 and 2025. … Won its only state title in 2001. … Last reached the finals in 2018. … Valley lost seven seniors from the 2024-25 team that went undefeated before the state tournament. … Average point differential per game (+10.2) is No. 4 in 2A. … 1-2 against 2A state tournament field (all three games against Murtaugh). … 13-1 in its last 14 games. Its only loss was in overtime at No. 6 Murtaugh. … Damian has been injured most of his career but played regularly this season.

1A, @ Caldwell HS

CAREY PANTHERS

Record: 15-8

State seed: #5, District 4 champ

Coach: Danny Simpson, first season

Key players: G Stockton Sears, sr.; G Madden Perkes, jr.; G Carter Olsen, sr.

Notes: First state tournament appearance since 2023. … Two state titles in program history (2011, 2015). … Went to 18 straight tournaments up until 2023, the longest run in any classification at the time. … Last reached the finals and won a state tournament trophy in 2018. … Started the season 2-6. … Mounted an 11-game win streak in the middle of the season to clinch the Sawtooth Conference regular-season title. … 3-1 against 1A state tournament field (all three wins against Dietrich). … No. 6 defense (45 ppg) in 1A. … 48.1 points scored per game is the fewest among 1A state qualifiers.

COEUR du CHRIST SAINTS

Record: 14-6

State seed: #7, District 1 champ

Coach: Austin Paulsen, first season

Players to watch: G Grant Clemens, so.; F Jerome Cools, sr.; P Aedan O’Neill, sr.; G Greg Hayes, sr.

Notes: Went 0-2 at state last year, its first as a full member of the Idaho High School Activities Association. It was an associate member its first two years after the school opened in 2022. … Clemens is the son of Kellen Clemens, the former Oregon and NFL quarterback, who is the Coeur du Christ athletic director.

DIETRICH BLUE DEVILS

Record: 11-14

State seed: #8, District 4 runner-up

Coach: Slade Dill, third season

Key players: G Chase Norman, sr.; G Morgan Dennings, sr.

Notes: Defending state champ returns to state for a second straight season. … Lost seven seniors from its 2025 title-winning team. … Won three state titles (2025, 2016, 1966). … Started the season 0-6, and had another four-game losing streak, to fall to 3-10. … 0-4 against 1A state qualifiers. … Slade Dill took over from his father in the 2023-24 season after his father died in the summer of 2023. … Only 1A state qualifier to give up more points (54.6 ppg) than it has scored (51.8 ppg).

GARDEN VALLEY WOLVERINES

Record: 20-2

State seed: #3, District 3 champ

Coach: Heather Kelly, sixth season

Players to watch: G Madix Miller, sr.; G Maxon Yearsley, sr.; P Will Coburn, sr.; F Elijah Marchand, sr.

Notes: Third straight trip to state. It won a first-round game the past two years before falling in the third-place game each time. … Won its only state title in 2021, its last state tournament trophy. … Ranked No. 3 in the final state coaches’ poll. … Enters on a nine-game winning streak. … Only losses came to No. 1-seeded Rockland and No. 2 Watersprings. … 3-2 vs. 1A state qualifiers, with all wins coming over Greenleaf. … Top-scoring offense (70.6 ppg) and No. 3 defense (42.4 ppg) in 1A. … Miller made the 1A All-Idaho second team last year. He leads the team in points (15.1), rebounds (7.7), assists (7.4) and steals (3.6) per game. … Five players average eight or more points per game, including Yearsley (14.0), Coburn (10.3), Elijah Marchand (8.6) and Cody Perrin (8.2).

GREENLEAF FRIENDS GRIZZLIES

Record: 17-9

State seed: #6, play-in winner

Coach: Eric Christianson, fifth season

Players to watch: F Zane Fillmore, so.; PG/F Jake Miller, sr.; G Brayden Perelli-Minetti, jr.; F Cash Warren, jr.

Notes: First state tournament appearance since 2007, when it finished second in the 16-team, combined 1A tournament. … Picked to finish fifth out of seven teams in its league’s preseason coaches’ poll, and entered the district tournament as the No. 4 seed before making an underdog run to state. … Won its only state title in 1982. … Unranked in the final state coaches’ poll. … 0-3 vs. the only state qualifier it faced, Garden Valley, which the Grizzlies face again in the first round. … No. 8 offense (54.7 ppg) and defense (45.4 ppg) in 1A. … Fillmore leads the team in scoring (14.5 ppg) and rebounds (8.3). … Miller (10.6 ppg, 3.6 assists) is the only other player averaging double digits, but the Grizzlies feature four additional players averaging six or more points per game.

ROCKLAND BULLDOGS

Record: 22-2

State Seed: #1, District 5-6 champ

Coach: Shae Neal, ninth season

Players to watch: G Woodrow Lowder, sr.; G Xavier Parrish, jr.; F Isaac Held, sr.; G Zach Permann, jr.; G Brayzen Gibbs, jr.

Notes: Appearing in its sixth consecutive state tournament and 11th in the past 12 seasons. … Won five straight state tournament trophies, including third place last year and a title in 2022. … No. 1 in the final state coaches’ poll with six of seven first-place votes. … Led in scoring by Lowder, rebounding by Held and assists by Parrish. … Permann anchors a defense that allowed the fewest points in the state (35.4) across all classifications. … No. 2 in point differential in 1A (+25) behind No. 3 Garden Valley (+28.2). … Only losses this season against 2A Butte County and 3A Ririe. … 17-0 against 1A opponents, including four wins against state participants. … Beat No. 2-ranked Watersprings by 13 and 18 points in two meetings. … Winners of 18 straight games.

TIMBERLINE SPARTANS

Record: 11-5

State seed: #4, District 2 champ

Coach: Pat Christopherson, second year

Players to watch: F Korbin Christopherson, jr.; G Ares Mabberly, sr.; G Clayton Hunter, jr.; G Caleb Marshall, sr.

Notes: Three championships in school history, although only one (in 1972) came at Timberline High. Previously, Weippe and Pierce had separate high schools, and the Weippe High Gorillas claimed two titles in 1961 and 1969. … Played just 16 games this season, the fewest of any team competing at state. … Christopherson quarterbacked the Spartans’ football team this fall. Hueth, Hunter and Mabberly were his top targets at wide receiver, and Marshall was the starting running back.

WATERSPRINGS WARRIORS

Record: 22-3

State seed: #2; District 5-6 runner-up

Coach: Evan Bindenagel, 4th season

Players to watch: G Ryan Demkowicz, sr.; G Korban Nelson, sr.; G Wyatt Iraola, jr.; G Sean Perry, jr.

Notes: Making its fourth consecutive appearance after never making it before. … Won the first state trophy in program history last year, taking home the consolation championship. … Two of their three losses this season have come against No. 1 seed and district rival Rockland, both by double figures. … No. 3 offense (60.7 ppg) and No. 2 defense (42.4 ppg) in 1A. … No. 3 point differential (+18.3 ppg) in the classification. … 15 of their 22 wins have come by double figures. … Nelson is one of the classification’s most complete players, averaging 22.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 2.8 steals per game. … Demkowicz averages 16.7 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.9 steals per game.