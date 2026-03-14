Champion Bulldogs dominate All-Tourney selections; Parrish named MVP - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — The Rockland Bulldogs won the program’s second-ever banner at last week’s 1A Boys Basketball State Championships and seventh trophy in the last 11 years.

Individual honors have now joined that banner, as five of the six players that make up Rockland’s primary rotation have been named All-Tournament performers.

Among those selections are a trio of juniors who claimed the highest honors, with Xavier Parrish winning Tournament MVP, Zach Permann winning Defensive MVP and Brayzen Gibbs — who scored a game-high 23 in the championship — winning the Sixth-Man Award.

Joining their conference rivals, the Watersprings Warriors also won a trophy, for third place, completing the best season in program history. Two Warriors have also been honored for individual success.

Here are the full 1A All-Tournament teams, selected by IdahoSports.com broadcasters Gary Jones and Hayden Uhlenkott, who provided play-by-play and color commentary of the 1A tournament.

Tournament MVP

Xavier Parrish, Rockland, jr.

15.3 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 2.7 APG, 2.7 SPG, 0.3 BPG

Defensive MVP

Zach Permann, Rockland, jr.

3.0 Def. RPG, 1.0 SPG

6th-Man Award

Brayzen Gibbs, Rockland, jr.

11.7 PPG, 2.3 RPG, 0.7 APG, 1.0 SPG

1st-Team

Madix Miller, Garden Valley

Maxon Yearsley, Garden Valley

Isaac Held, Rockland, sr.

Woodrow Lowder, Rockland, sr.

Korban Nelson, Watersprings, sr.

2nd-Team

Will Coburn, Garden Valley

Elijah Marchand, Garden Valley

Cody Perrin, Garden Valley

Jake Miller, Greenleaf Friends

Ryan Demkowicz, Watersprings, sr.

3rd-Team

Stockton Sears, Carey

Grant Clemens, Coeur du Christ

Chase Norman, Dietrich

Brayden Perelli-Minetti, Greenleaf Friends

Korbin Christopherson, Timberline