Champion Bulldogs dominate All-Tourney selections; Parrish named MVP - East Idaho News

Champion Bulldogs dominate All-Tourney selections; Parrish named MVPPublished at
EASTERN IDAHO — The Rockland Bulldogs won the program’s second-ever banner at last week’s 1A Boys Basketball State Championships and seventh trophy in the last 11 years.
Individual honors have now joined that banner, as five of the six players that make up Rockland’s primary rotation have been named All-Tournament performers.
Among those selections are a trio of juniors who claimed the highest honors, with Xavier Parrish winning Tournament MVP, Zach Permann winning Defensive MVP and Brayzen Gibbs — who scored a game-high 23 in the championship — winning the Sixth-Man Award.
Joining their conference rivals, the Watersprings Warriors also won a trophy, for third place, completing the best season in program history. Two Warriors have also been honored for individual success.
Here are the full 1A All-Tournament teams, selected by IdahoSports.com broadcasters Gary Jones and Hayden Uhlenkott, who provided play-by-play and color commentary of the 1A tournament.
Tournament MVP
Xavier Parrish, Rockland, jr.
15.3 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 2.7 APG, 2.7 SPG, 0.3 BPG
Defensive MVP
Zach Permann, Rockland, jr.
3.0 Def. RPG, 1.0 SPG
6th-Man Award
Brayzen Gibbs, Rockland, jr.
11.7 PPG, 2.3 RPG, 0.7 APG, 1.0 SPG
1st-Team
Madix Miller, Garden Valley
Maxon Yearsley, Garden Valley
Isaac Held, Rockland, sr.
Woodrow Lowder, Rockland, sr.
Korban Nelson, Watersprings, sr.
2nd-Team
Will Coburn, Garden Valley
Elijah Marchand, Garden Valley
Cody Perrin, Garden Valley
Jake Miller, Greenleaf Friends
Ryan Demkowicz, Watersprings, sr.
3rd-Team
Stockton Sears, Carey
Grant Clemens, Coeur du Christ
Chase Norman, Dietrich
Brayden Perelli-Minetti, Greenleaf Friends
Korbin Christopherson, Timberline