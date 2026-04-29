Woman pleads guilty in “animal crush” video case described as ‘horrific’ by prosecutors - East Idaho News

WASHINGTON, D.C. — An Illinois woman has pleaded guilty to federal charges after investigators uncovered her role in commissioning and distributing sexually violent “animal crush” videos involving adult and infant monkeys.

Amanda Leigh Fourez admitted in federal court that she paid thousands of dollars to have others produce graphic torture videos, which were then shared in online groups dedicated to violent and sexualized abuse of animals, according to a news release from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

According to prosecutors, the videos depicted monkeys being burned alive, mutilated and subjected to other extreme cruelty.

Fourez was an active participant in multiple chat rooms and private payment groups where members discussed, created and exchanged this material. She is the latest in a widening criminal case targeting a network of offenders in the United States and abroad.

“Fourez admitted to her role in making these horrific videos and posting them online,” said U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Todd M. Lyons. “What kind of sick person would pay someone to make a video of sexualized animal torture? ICE will continue investigating these sadistic online groups and do everything in our power to stop them.”

The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations in New Orleans, which focuses on cyber and human exploitation crimes, along with the Federal Bureau of Investigation.