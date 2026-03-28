More accolades for Ririe's Kody Landon as the senior is named an All-State first-teamer - East Idaho News

More accolades for Ririe’s Kody Landon as the senior is named an All-State first-teamerPublished at
EASTERN IDAHO — It was a strong year for area 3A teams.
Ririe finished third at the state tournament, while Firth and Soda Springs advanced to the consolation final, which was won by Soda Springs.
Ririe’s Kody Landon not only topped 1,000 career points, the senior earned a spot on the 3A All-State first team after averaging 17.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and being the team’s top defender.
Firth landed two players on the second team, as Brycen Andersen and Wyatt Killpack earned spots. Both are juniors.
Andersen averaged 14.4 points and 12.3 rebounds, while Killpack averaged 13.9 points and 14.1 rebounds.
The All-State teams are voted on by the coaches from each classification and compiled by the Idaho Statesman.
Player of the Year: JJ Yearout, St. Maries
Coach of the Year: Bryan Chase, St. Maries
FIRST TEAM
Jonathan Swainston, Wendell
Nathan Compas, Parma
Kody Landon, Ririe
Jordon Swainston, Wendell
SECOND TEAM
Isaiah Gustaffe, St. Maries
Brycen Andersen, Firth
Wyatt Killpack, Firth
Carter Robertson, Declo
Cohen Evans, New Plymouth