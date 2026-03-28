More accolades for Ririe's Kody Landon as the senior is named an All-State first-teamer - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — It was a strong year for area 3A teams.

Ririe finished third at the state tournament, while Firth and Soda Springs advanced to the consolation final, which was won by Soda Springs.

Ririe’s Kody Landon not only topped 1,000 career points, the senior earned a spot on the 3A All-State first team after averaging 17.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and being the team’s top defender.

Firth landed two players on the second team, as Brycen Andersen and Wyatt Killpack earned spots. Both are juniors.

Andersen averaged 14.4 points and 12.3 rebounds, while Killpack averaged 13.9 points and 14.1 rebounds.

The All-State teams are voted on by the coaches from each classification and compiled by the Idaho Statesman.

Player of the Year: JJ Yearout, St. Maries

Coach of the Year: Bryan Chase, St. Maries

FIRST TEAM

Jonathan Swainston, Wendell

Nathan Compas, Parma

Kody Landon, Ririe

Jordon Swainston, Wendell

SECOND TEAM

Isaiah Gustaffe, St. Maries

Brycen Andersen, Firth

Wyatt Killpack, Firth

Carter Robertson, Declo

Cohen Evans, New Plymouth