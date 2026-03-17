Photo of the Week: Winter sports give way to spring with All-Star game, baseball openers - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — The winter sports season met its official end Monday night with the District 5 senior showcase All-Star game.

Twenty-eight girls and 31 boys representing schools from across southeast Idaho met at Pocatello for a night that featured a pair of games, girls’ 3-point shooting competition and boys’ slam-dunk contest.

Malad’s Izzy Haycock edged out Marsh Valley’s Tayzlee Belnap in a triple-overtime sudden-death round of the 3-point contest, and Preston’s Kasen Bryce bested Grace’s Parker Yost for the title of D5’s best dunker.

While winter sport championship banners are being prepped and hung in gyms across the state, baseball and softball teams have taken the field for the launch of the spring season.

Here are some of our best pictures from the last week:

Remember to vote for your favorite at East Idaho News – Sports —- here. The picture with the most votes at noon on Wednesday will be the group’s header photo for the following week.

Marsh Valley’s Jaxson Smith saves the ball between his legs during the D5 All-Star game. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

Pocatello’s Abby Lusk and West Side’s Miley Cundick face off in the jumpball at the start of the girls’ D5 All-Star game. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

Malad’s Mikell Keetch looks for an opening in the north defense during the D5 girls’ All-Star game. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

Preston’s Kasen Bryce jumps over Rockland’s Woodrow Lowder during the semifinal of the D5 dunk contest. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

Champion Abby Lusk (1), from Pocatello, attacks the defense of fellow champions Kiley Miller (2) and Mikell Keetch (11), from Malad. Other D5 champions, the Bear Lake girls and Rockland boys, were also represented at the D5 All-Star game. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

Highland’s Boston McCulloch shoots over the contest of Soda Springs’ Cooper Thompson. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

Highland senior Cooper Colonel celebrates with his father and coach Christian Colonel after crushing a two-run triple in the first inning of the Rams’ 18-2 victory over Century on March 11 at Halliwell Park in Pocatello. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

Highland senior Porter Burrows pitches during the Rams’ victory over Century. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

Century junior Tito Villano stretches to record an out at first base during the Diamondbacks’ loss to Highland. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com