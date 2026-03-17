Photo of the Week: Winter sports give way to spring with All-Star game, baseball openers - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — The winter sports season met its official end Monday night with the District 5 senior showcase All-Star game.
Twenty-eight girls and 31 boys representing schools from across southeast Idaho met at Pocatello for a night that featured a pair of games, girls’ 3-point shooting competition and boys’ slam-dunk contest.
Malad’s Izzy Haycock edged out Marsh Valley’s Tayzlee Belnap in a triple-overtime sudden-death round of the 3-point contest, and Preston’s Kasen Bryce bested Grace’s Parker Yost for the title of D5’s best dunker.
While winter sport championship banners are being prepped and hung in gyms across the state, baseball and softball teams have taken the field for the launch of the spring season.
Here are some of our best pictures from the last week:
Remember to vote for your favorite at East Idaho News – Sports —- here. The picture with the most votes at noon on Wednesday will be the group’s header photo for the following week.