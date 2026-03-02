Photo of the Week: Wrestling state champs crowned - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — Local wrestlers enjoyed a successful business trip to Boise last week, with numerous medals and five team banners finding homes in eastern Idaho.

One of the local athletes to win an individual state championship was American Falls senior Nate Gugelman II, who joined a rare club by becoming a four-time state champ.

“That’s kind of been the goal all along,” Gugelman II told EastIdahoSports.com. “I always want to shoot for the stars.”

While wrestling champions were being crowned, boys’ basketball teams were qualifying for the upcoming state tournament.

Here are some of our favorite photos from the last week of action.

Pocatello’s Apisai Tabakece celebrates a win over Tytan Freeman of Shelley. | Scott Kirtley, GameFrame via EastIdahoSports.com

Shauna Anderson of Thunder Ridge pins Brooklyn Anderson of Coeur d Alene to win the 190-pound title. | Wes Turner, GameFrame via EastIdahoSports.com

The Grace Grizzlies’ celebration begins as time ticks down on their district championship-winning victory over Butte County at Aberdeen High School. The Grizzlies will face Kendrick in the first round of the state tournament. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

Highland head coach Matt Stucki leads the celebration as Stockton Moore connects on a huge bucket late in the Rams’ district championship-winning victory over Rigby. Highland will face Kuna in the first round of the state tournament. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

The Grace Grizzlies collect their trophy after beating Butte County by two points in the district championship. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

The Highland Rams collect their trophy after beating the Rigby Trojans in the district championship. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

ISU’s Kamber Scott, a Rockland alum, runs the mile at the Big Sky Conference indoor championship. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com