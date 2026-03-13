Preston's Bailey named to All-Tourney First-Team, joined by 3 fellow east Idaho hoopers - East Idaho News

Preston’s Bailey named to All-Tourney First-Team, joined by 3 fellow east Idaho hoopersPublished at
EASTERN IDAHO — Preston could not defend its 5A state boys basketball championship, falling in the semis, then in the third-place game.
The Bonneville Bees, who rallied back against Preston in the opening round of last week’s state tournament, also finished outside of the trophy race, ending their tourney run with an 0-2 record.
Both teams, though, had players named All-Tournament performers, including Preston sophomore Wayd Bailey, who bounced back from an injury suffered against Century in January, to finish among the state’s leaders in scoring and 3-point shooting.
Here are the full 5A All-Tournament teams, selected by IdahoSports.com broadcasters Brandon Baney and Ryan Luke, who provided play-by-play and color commentary of the 5A tournament.
Tournament MVP
Conor Goss, Bishop Kelly
18.3 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 1.3 APG, 1.7 SPG
Defensive MVP
Owen Graves, Bishop Kelly
2.0 RPG, 3.7 SPG
6th-Man Award
Ethan Hubsmith, Twin Falls
9.7 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 3.0 APG, 0.3 SPG, 1.0 BPG
1st-Team
Andrew Johnson, Bishop Kelly
Royce Fisher, Lewiston
Wayd Bailey, Preston, so.
Trey Billings, Twin Falls
Dominik Betancourt, Vallivue
2nd-Team
Easton Lott, Columbia
Kasen Bryce, Preston, sr.
Ty Hess, Twin Falls
Noah Mitchell, Vallivue
Xander Wilson, Vallivue
3rd-Team
Tyler Jordan, Bonneville, sr.
Nash Gillette, Burley
Max Keller, Columbia
Jordan Walker, Lewiston
Parker Galloway, Preston, sr.