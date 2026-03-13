Preston's Bailey named to All-Tourney First-Team, joined by 3 fellow east Idaho hoopers - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — Preston could not defend its 5A state boys basketball championship, falling in the semis, then in the third-place game.

The Bonneville Bees, who rallied back against Preston in the opening round of last week’s state tournament, also finished outside of the trophy race, ending their tourney run with an 0-2 record.

Both teams, though, had players named All-Tournament performers, including Preston sophomore Wayd Bailey, who bounced back from an injury suffered against Century in January, to finish among the state’s leaders in scoring and 3-point shooting.

Here are the full 5A All-Tournament teams, selected by IdahoSports.com broadcasters Brandon Baney and Ryan Luke, who provided play-by-play and color commentary of the 5A tournament.

Tournament MVP

Conor Goss, Bishop Kelly

18.3 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 1.3 APG, 1.7 SPG

Defensive MVP

Owen Graves, Bishop Kelly

2.0 RPG, 3.7 SPG

6th-Man Award

Ethan Hubsmith, Twin Falls

9.7 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 3.0 APG, 0.3 SPG, 1.0 BPG

1st-Team

Andrew Johnson, Bishop Kelly

Royce Fisher, Lewiston

Wayd Bailey, Preston, so.

Trey Billings, Twin Falls

Dominik Betancourt, Vallivue

2nd-Team

Easton Lott, Columbia

Kasen Bryce, Preston, sr.

Ty Hess, Twin Falls

Noah Mitchell, Vallivue

Xander Wilson, Vallivue

3rd-Team

Tyler Jordan, Bonneville, sr.

Nash Gillette, Burley

Max Keller, Columbia

Jordan Walker, Lewiston

Parker Galloway, Preston, sr.