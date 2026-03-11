Team of the Year: Malad dominates on its way to a third straight state title - East Idaho News

MALAD – “We knew this group was going to be something special,” Malad wrestling coach Devin Morrison said.

That didn’t make things any easier at this year’s state tournament, even though the Dragons entered with the kind of numbers that are hard to beat.

Looking for a third consecutive state title, Malad entered the state meet with 20 qualifiers, including seven returning medalists.

“Honestly, that’s the most nervous I’ve ever been going into a state tournament,” Morrison said of the expectations. “When you’re on top it’s hard to stay there.”

It may have seemed stressful, but the end result was the same, as Malad won another state title and finished with 264.5 points, its highest total during the three-year run. Malad beat runner-up Kellogg by 88.5 points.

The Dragons crowned two champions in Drake Morrison (157) and Oakley Maddox (175), and finished with 12 placers overall.

Devin Morrison said he saw the team’s potential as the younger club wrestlers developed and continued to improve as they moved up to the high school and varsity level.

“Our underclassmen have really been stepping up every year,” he said. “It’s something that we hope continues, that we broke the mold and showed them what we need to do to continue to be successful.”

Both Drake Morrison and Oakley are juniors and five other medalists were underclassmen, including freshmen Kallen Price (98), Brecken Price (98) and Riggin Montgomery (126).

Devin Morrison said the team should be solid next year, but it was still time to celebrate this year’s squad.

“This is the best team I’ve had,” he said.