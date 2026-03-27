 Teton's Luke Nelson, Marsh Valley's Jaxon Smith earn All-State honors after leading their teams to state trophies - East Idaho News
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All-state basketball

Teton’s Luke Nelson, Marsh Valley’s Jaxon Smith earn All-State honors after leading their teams to state trophies

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Allan Steele

Allan Steele, EastIdahoSports.com

Marsh Valley High School senior Jaxson Smith scores inside against American Falls senior Kahlen Hernandez. Smith joins Teton’s Oliver Lifton and Luke Nelson as First-Team All-Tournament selections. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com
Marsh Valley senior Jaxson Smith was named to the 4A All-State team. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com.
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EASTERN IDAHO — Teton’s Luke Nelson and Jaxon Smith of Marsh Valley were named to the 4A All-State first team after helping lead their team to the 4A state tournament.

Nelson, a senior, averaged 16.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 3.1 steals as the Timberwolves finished third at state.

Smith helped lead the Eagles to a consolation trophy at the state championships and averaged 21 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.4 steals.

Teton junior forward Canon Kunz was selected to the second team after averaging 14.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists.

Joining Kunz on the second team was Snake River’s Bridjer Howard. The Panthers’ big man averaged 15.2 points, 9.0 rebounds and 2.0 blocks.

The All-State teams are voted on by the coaches from each classification and compiled by the Idaho Statesman.

Player of the Year: Soren Frass, Cole Valley Christian

Coach of the Year: Leif Karlberg, Cole Valley Christian

FIRST TEAM
Luke Nelson, Teton
Sulay Abubakari, Bonners Ferry
Jaxon Smith, Marsh Valley
Jamin Hughes, Cole Valley Christian

SECOND TEAM
Cooper Kollmann, Cole Valley Christian
Peyton Hinthorn, Bonners Ferry
Canon Kunz, Teton
Bridjer Howard, Snake River
Bridger Pope, Gooding

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