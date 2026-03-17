Thunder Ridge's Tayler Brown leads Team Idaho girls with a Folkstyle national title - East Idaho News

Thunder Ridge’s Tayler Brown leads Team Idaho girls with a Folkstyle national titlePublished at
DES MOINES, IA – It was a big weekend for Team Idaho wrestlers at the USA Wrestling 16U and Junior Folkstyle Nationals.
There were five Junior All-American boys from east Idaho and five 16U All-Americans.
On the girls side, four earned Junior All-American status, while two earned 16U All-American.
But the biggest prize belonged to Thunder Ridge senior Tayler Brown, who won the girls national Junior title at 100 pounds.
Brown, who finished first and second at the past two Idaho state championship tournaments, cruised through the Folkstyle Nationals with pins in the quarterfinals and semifinals, and capped the tournament with a pin of Peyton Brazzle of the Wamego Wrestling Club (Kansas) in 1:47 in the championship match.
“It was really hard,” Brown said in a postmatch interview with USA Wrestling. “I was just trying to scramble and go for the pin. My favorite move, the arm bar, so I knew when I locked up I just had to go for it.”
Brown said she’s focused on wrestling in college and becoming an orthopedic surgeon, but first, she’ll compete in other tournaments this summer.
Here’s a list of other Eastern Idaho wrestlers who placed at the USA Wrestling 16U and Junior Folkstyle Nationals.
Boys
Junior All-Americans
100 – Malachi Burnham, Century, 6th
120 – Brand’n Edstrom, Madison, 4th
120 – Greysen Packer, South Fremont, 5th
157 – Drake Morrison, Malad, 8th
215 – McGregor Miller, Madison, 6th
16U All-Americans
88 – Max Alley, Madison, 7th
94 – Xander Edstrom, East Idaho Elite, 3rd
126 – Scout Scott, Bonneville, 2nd
126 – Owen Williams, Bonneville, 8th
285 – Sidi Kante, Madison, 3rd
Girls
Junior All-Americans
100 – Tayler Brown, Thunder Ridge, 1st
115 – Kinzie Williams, American Falls, 4th
135 – Keanna Conrad, Blackfoot, 3rd
190 – Shauna Anderson, Thunder Ridge, 2nd
16U All-Americans
110 – Mya Bolander, Idaho Falls, 7th
120 – Akeelah Gonzalez, Snake River, 6th