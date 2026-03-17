Thunder Ridge's Tayler Brown leads Team Idaho girls with a Folkstyle national title - East Idaho News

DES MOINES, IA – It was a big weekend for Team Idaho wrestlers at the USA Wrestling 16U and Junior Folkstyle Nationals.

There were five Junior All-American boys from east Idaho and five 16U All-Americans.

On the girls side, four earned Junior All-American status, while two earned 16U All-American.

But the biggest prize belonged to Thunder Ridge senior Tayler Brown, who won the girls national Junior title at 100 pounds.

Brown, who finished first and second at the past two Idaho state championship tournaments, cruised through the Folkstyle Nationals with pins in the quarterfinals and semifinals, and capped the tournament with a pin of Peyton Brazzle of the Wamego Wrestling Club (Kansas) in 1:47 in the championship match.

“It was really hard,” Brown said in a postmatch interview with USA Wrestling. “I was just trying to scramble and go for the pin. My favorite move, the arm bar, so I knew when I locked up I just had to go for it.”

Brown said she’s focused on wrestling in college and becoming an orthopedic surgeon, but first, she’ll compete in other tournaments this summer.

Here’s a list of other Eastern Idaho wrestlers who placed at the USA Wrestling 16U and Junior Folkstyle Nationals.

Boys

Junior All-Americans

100 – Malachi Burnham, Century, 6th

120 – Brand’n Edstrom, Madison, 4th

120 – Greysen Packer, South Fremont, 5th

157 – Drake Morrison, Malad, 8th

215 – McGregor Miller, Madison, 6th

16U All-Americans

88 – Max Alley, Madison, 7th

94 – Xander Edstrom, East Idaho Elite, 3rd

126 – Scout Scott, Bonneville, 2nd

126 – Owen Williams, Bonneville, 8th

285 – Sidi Kante, Madison, 3rd

Girls

Junior All-Americans

100 – Tayler Brown, Thunder Ridge, 1st

115 – Kinzie Williams, American Falls, 4th

135 – Keanna Conrad, Blackfoot, 3rd

190 – Shauna Anderson, Thunder Ridge, 2nd

16U All-Americans

110 – Mya Bolander, Idaho Falls, 7th

120 – Akeelah Gonzalez, Snake River, 6th