 Thunder Ridge's Tayler Brown leads Team Idaho girls with a Folkstyle national title - East Idaho News
Baseball

Mon

Teton

21

American Falls

1

Baseball

Mon

Blackfoot

3

Jerome

2

Baseball

Mon

Century

0

Thunder Ridge

16

Baseball

Mon

Century

2

Thunder Ridge

7

Softball

Fri

Grand County (UT)

11

Snake River

0

Softball

Fri

Bonneville

3

San Juan (UT)

13

Softball

Fri

Hillcrest

20

Ben Lomond (UT)

5

Softball

Fri

Shelley

1

American Fork (UT)

13

Athlete of the week

Thunder Ridge’s Tayler Brown leads Team Idaho girls with a Folkstyle national title

  Published at
Allan Steele

Allan Steele, EastIdahoSports.com

Tayler Brown, Thunder Ridge. | Courtesy photo.
Tayler Brown, Thunder Ridge. | Courtesy photo.
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

DES MOINES, IA – It was a big weekend for Team Idaho wrestlers at the USA Wrestling 16U and Junior Folkstyle Nationals.

There were five Junior All-American boys from east Idaho and five 16U All-Americans.

On the girls side, four earned Junior All-American status, while two earned 16U All-American.

But the biggest prize belonged to Thunder Ridge senior Tayler Brown, who won the girls national Junior title at 100 pounds.

Brown, who finished first and second at the past two Idaho state championship tournaments, cruised through the Folkstyle Nationals with pins in the quarterfinals and semifinals, and capped the tournament with a pin of Peyton Brazzle of the Wamego Wrestling Club (Kansas) in 1:47 in the championship match.

“It was really hard,” Brown said in a postmatch interview with USA Wrestling. “I was just trying to scramble and go for the pin. My favorite move, the arm bar, so I knew when I locked up I just had to go for it.”

Brown said she’s focused on wrestling in college and becoming an orthopedic surgeon, but first, she’ll compete in other tournaments this summer.

Here’s a list of other Eastern Idaho wrestlers who placed at the USA Wrestling 16U and Junior Folkstyle Nationals.

Boys

Junior All-Americans
100 – Malachi Burnham, Century, 6th 
120 – Brand’n Edstrom, Madison, 4th 
120 – Greysen Packer, South Fremont, 5th 
157 – Drake Morrison, Malad, 8th 
215 – McGregor Miller, Madison, 6th 

16U All-Americans
88 – Max Alley, Madison, 7th 
94 – Xander Edstrom, East Idaho Elite, 3rd 
126 – Scout Scott, Bonneville, 2nd 
126 – Owen Williams, Bonneville, 8th 
285 – Sidi Kante, Madison, 3rd 

Girls

Junior All-Americans
100 – Tayler Brown, Thunder Ridge, 1st
115 – Kinzie Williams, American Falls, 4th 
135 – Keanna Conrad, Blackfoot, 3rd 
190 – Shauna Anderson, Thunder Ridge, 2nd 

16U All-Americans
110 – Mya Bolander, Idaho Falls, 7th 
120 – Akeelah Gonzalez, Snake River, 6th 

sports logo Get more sports news here

SUBMIT A CORRECTION