Two former Broncos partook in the NFL Scouting Combine. One broke several records - East Idaho News

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — The NFL Scouting Combine wrapped up Sunday, and two former Boise State Broncos put their best foot forward ahead of the NFL Draft.

Offensive tackle Kage Casey was the only member of the 2025 Boise State team to earn an invite to the combine, while former quarterback Taylen Green also participated. Green played at Boise State from 2021 to 2023 before transferring to Arkansas for his final two years of college. Casey partook in two of the six available combine drills and earned average scores.

Meanwhile, Green set several combine records and ranked among the top five for quarterbacks at the event.

Here’s how the four-day event panned out for both players.

Kage Casey, offensive tackle

Casey ended the weekend with a prospect grade of 6.25, according to his NFL prospect page, which ranked him 12th out of 56 offensive linemen — a grade of 6.25 forecasts that Casey will “eventually be an average starter” in the NFL, according to the NFL’s prospect grading system.

Casey, who just finished his redshirt junior season at Boise State, recorded the following measurements:

-Height: 6-foot-6

-Weight: 310 pounds

-Arm length: 37 ¾ inches

-Hand size: 10 ¼ inches

He competed in two combine drills, with the 40-yard dash and 10-yard split recorded within the same run. His results and rank among offensive linemen are listed below:

-40-yard dash: 5.2 seconds (31st of 39)

-10-yard split: 1.85 seconds (37th of 39)

-3-cone drill: 8.01 seconds (13th of 14)

NFL analyst Lance Zierlein said Casey’s NFL comparison is Sam Cosmi, a right guard for the Washington Commanders who was selected in the second round, 51st overall, out of Texas in the 2021 NFL Draft.

“Well-proportioned, durable tackle prospect who counters his lack of length with persistence that helps him finish the job,” Zierlein writes. “Casey is a capable athlete with enough range to reach zone landmarks and the body control to redirect when mirroring edge-to-edge. … Casey has the upside to start in the league and could begin his career as a swing tackle with guard flexibility.”

Casey will also perform at Boise State’s Pro Day on March 24.

Taylen Green, quarterback

Former Bronco quarterback Green surprised plenty of onlookers this weekend, setting three NFL Scouting Combine records. Green, who transferred from Boise State to Arkansas following the 2023 season, set quarterback records in the 40-yard dash, vertical jump and broad jump.

Here are Green’s official measurements as well as scouting combine results alongside his ranking among quarterbacks.

-Height: 6-foot-6

-Weight: 227 pounds

-Arm length: 34 ¾ inches

-Hand size: 9 ⅞ inches

-40-yard dash: 4.36 seconds (1st of 7)

-10-yard split: 1.55 seconds (1st of 7)

-Vertical jump: 43.5 inches (1st of 6)

-Broad jump: 11 feet, 2 inches (1st of 6)

Despite Green’s record-breaking combine, his prospect grade sits at 6.15, which equates to a “good backup with the potential to develop into a starter” in the NFL. “A long, rangy, dual-threat quarterback with upside, Green’s ability to generate explosive plays as a runner and passer helped keep his offense afloat,” Zierlein writes. “In-game consistency has been a sticking point, though. He has a long, unorthodox delivery and tends to baby too many throws. … Green’s upside will be tantalizing, but his ceiling will only track with his growth as a passer.”