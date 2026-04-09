Around the Horn: Bear Lake, Salmon pick up conference wins; Preston, Century split doubleheader - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — Salmon and Marsh Valley both earned one-sided victories Wednesday, showing why they both lead their respective conferences.

As part of their dominant performance, the Marsh Valley Eagles got their second no-hitter in three days, this one from senior Boston Sorensen.

The Bear Lake offense also erupted, earning the Bears their first conference win of the season as part of a Wednesday slate that included six local baseball games.

Here is what happened Wednesday on diamonds across eastern Idaho:

Preston @ Century

Senior Conner Thomson led Preston (7-6-1, 1-1) to its first conference win of the season, beating Century (2-11, 1-1) 14-9 in the first game of a doubleheader.

Thomson went 4-for-5 with three runs scored and two driven in at the dish, while starting on the mound and holding the Diamondbacks to five runs in his 5-1/3 innings of work.

Century came back in game two, winning 12-10 behind four RBIs from junior Ayden Weinheimer.

Thomson collected two more hits, two runs and three RBIs in the second half of the doubleheader.

The same two teams will meet again Thursday at Preston High School.

Salmon @ North Fremont

The Savages (14-0, 6-0) jumped all over the Huskies (4-5, 2-4) early, scoring eight runs in the second inning and six more in the third inning to take a 16-0 lead into the bottom of the third.

Senior Cody Cox allowed two hits and one unearned run in a 5-inning complete game win, adding three hits, two RBIs and three runs scored from the lead-off spot in a 17-1 victory. Cox earned the first East Idaho Sports Game Ball for his performance.

Bear Lake @ American Falls

The Bears (3-11-1, 1-1), like Salmon, went off early, scoring four runs apiece in the first and second innings of an eventual 19-1 win at the Beavers (0-15, 0-2).

Junior Jack Hulme led the way for Bear Lake, going 3-for-5 with a triple, a homer, three RBIs and three runs scored.

Snake River @ Firth

The Cougars (9-3, 3-0) kept pace with conference-leading Salmon, beating the Panthers (1-13, 0-1) 5-4 on a ninth-inning walk-off double from Beau Ringel.

Ringle finished with two hits and two RBIs. Brycen Andersen helped Firth get into extra innings, tossing 6 strong innings. He allowed three hits and four unearned runs, and collected three hits and an RBI of his own with the bat.

Marsh Valley @ Sugar-Salem

The Eagles (12-3, 3-0) avenged their 2025 state semifinal loss, dominating the Diggers (5-11, 0-1) 20-0.

Sorensen tossed Marsh Valley’s second no-hitter of the week, following a combined no-no from junior Vance Larsen and senior Ethan Anderson on Monday, with a five-strikeout, two-walk effort at Sugar-Salem Wednesday.

Though offense came from everyone, junior Carson Branson led the way for the Eagles, going 4-for-4 with two runs scored and four RBIs.