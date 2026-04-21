 Around the Horn: Blackfoot with a fast start to beat Skyline, North Fremont still in control of the Nuclear Conference - East Idaho News
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Around the Horn: Blackfoot with a fast start to beat Skyline, North Fremont still in control of the Nuclear Conference

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Allan Steele

Allan Steele, EastIdahoSports.com

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EASTERN IDAHO – Blackfoot used a hot start to down Skyline in a 5A District 6 matchup, while North Fremont remained unbeaten in the Nuclear Conference.

Here’s all the softball action from Monday.

Blackfoot 21, Skyline 5

The Broncos scored 13 runs over the first two innings to win the key 5A District 6 game and move into a first-place tie with Bonneville.

Brianne Reynolds, Emma McGuire and Keslyn Reid each homered for Blackfoot (12-6, 4-2).

Reid finished with five RBIs.

Calla Jensen homered for Skyline (12-7, 2-4).

Hillcrest 15, Century 0; Century 16, Hillcrest 15

The Knights and Diamondback split a nonconference doubleheader.

Mya Weatherly, Raine Jarvis and Savannah Johnson homered in the opener, and Averie Allen and Harley Jarvis combined for the shutout for the Knights (12-9).

Sydney Castorena had six RBIs for Century in the second game as the Diamondbacks scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth for the win.

Logan (UT) 15, Malad 5

Logan plated 10 runs in the second inning and that proved enough to hold off the Dragons.

Sarah Toone finished 3 for 3 with three RBIs for Malad (14-3).

American Falls 11, Firth 5

The Beavers finished with 17 hits, with Cassie Osborne hitting a pair of doubles and Alexis Aguirre, Kayla Mendez, Mckenna Schutte, and Mckenzie Mendez each adding doubles for American Falls (11-10).

Meg Leslie doubled and had two RBIs for Firth (6-13).

Shelley 19, Teton 3

The Russets broke open a tie game with 14 runs in the fourth.

Carlie Hurd hit a three-run homer and finished with seven RBIs, and Shay Murdoch was 3 for 4 with four RBIs and three runs for Shelley (9-4), while Kaidy Lloyd hit two doubles and finished with three RBIs.

Calli Wombacher knocked in two runs for Teton (5-8).

North Fremont 15, Ririe 0

The Huskies remained unbeaten atop the Nuclear Conference.

North Fremont (14-5, 6-0) put up a 10-run first inning and Peyton Lenz did the rest, striking out nine in the five-inning shutout.

Gabby James had two hits for the Bulldogs (3-14, 1-4).

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