Around the Horn: Blackfoot with a fast start to beat Skyline, North Fremont still in control of the Nuclear Conference - East Idaho News

Around the Horn: Blackfoot with a fast start to beat Skyline, North Fremont still in control of the Nuclear ConferencePublished at
EASTERN IDAHO – Blackfoot used a hot start to down Skyline in a 5A District 6 matchup, while North Fremont remained unbeaten in the Nuclear Conference.
Here’s all the softball action from Monday.
Blackfoot 21, Skyline 5
The Broncos scored 13 runs over the first two innings to win the key 5A District 6 game and move into a first-place tie with Bonneville.
Brianne Reynolds, Emma McGuire and Keslyn Reid each homered for Blackfoot (12-6, 4-2).
Reid finished with five RBIs.
Calla Jensen homered for Skyline (12-7, 2-4).
Hillcrest 15, Century 0; Century 16, Hillcrest 15
The Knights and Diamondback split a nonconference doubleheader.
Mya Weatherly, Raine Jarvis and Savannah Johnson homered in the opener, and Averie Allen and Harley Jarvis combined for the shutout for the Knights (12-9).
Sydney Castorena had six RBIs for Century in the second game as the Diamondbacks scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth for the win.
Logan (UT) 15, Malad 5
Logan plated 10 runs in the second inning and that proved enough to hold off the Dragons.
Sarah Toone finished 3 for 3 with three RBIs for Malad (14-3).
American Falls 11, Firth 5
The Beavers finished with 17 hits, with Cassie Osborne hitting a pair of doubles and Alexis Aguirre, Kayla Mendez, Mckenna Schutte, and Mckenzie Mendez each adding doubles for American Falls (11-10).
Meg Leslie doubled and had two RBIs for Firth (6-13).
Shelley 19, Teton 3
The Russets broke open a tie game with 14 runs in the fourth.
Carlie Hurd hit a three-run homer and finished with seven RBIs, and Shay Murdoch was 3 for 4 with four RBIs and three runs for Shelley (9-4), while Kaidy Lloyd hit two doubles and finished with three RBIs.
Calli Wombacher knocked in two runs for Teton (5-8).
North Fremont 15, Ririe 0
The Huskies remained unbeaten atop the Nuclear Conference.
North Fremont (14-5, 6-0) put up a 10-run first inning and Peyton Lenz did the rest, striking out nine in the five-inning shutout.
Gabby James had two hits for the Bulldogs (3-14, 1-4).