Around the Horn: Eagles soar past Beavers in conference showdown; Titans, Tigers grab wins - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — The Marsh Valley Eagles scored a mercy-rule victory over the American Falls Beavers in the only conference game in eastern Idaho on Monday.

In other local action, the Idaho Falls Tigers (9-5-1, 3-1) stayed hot, beating the Rigby Trojans (4-8, 2-0) on the road, and the Thunder Ridge Titans (7-4-2, 2-1) finished their doubleheader against the Hillcrest Knights (11-3-2, 2-0) with a win and a tie.

Here is what happened Monday on diamonds across eastern Idaho:

American Falls @ Marsh Valley

Junior Vance Larsen and senior Ethan Anderson combined for a 5-inning no-hitter, striking out nine and walking two as the Eagles (10-3, 3-0) downed the Beavers (0-14, 0-1) 10-0 for their seventh win in a row.

Marsh Valley’s offense came primarily from seniors Tate Whitworth, who went 4-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBIs, and Boston Sorensen, who went 2-for-3 with one RBI and three runs scored.

Hillcrest @ Thunder Ridge

Junior Kanyon Lish provided the pop while senior Adler Stone earned the win as the Titans beat the Knights 8-1 in game one of a Monday Doubleheader.

Stone held Hillcrest to five hits and one unearned run, while striking out nine, in 5 innings of work. Lish finished the game three RBIs.

After losing the first game, Hillcrest went into the seventh down 5-4 but scored a pair of runs to take a lead. The Titans answered with a run of their own but had the final out of the game recorded at home while attempting to score the winning run.

Lish was productive again for Thunder Ridge in the second game, going 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI.

Sophomore Bowen Croft went 2-for-4 with a run scored and three RBIs for the Knights.

Idaho Falls @ Rigby

Sophomore Treygan Riedle led the way for the Tigers in a 6-4 road win over the Trojans.

Riedle went 2-for-3 with two runs, two RBIs and a stolen base in the victory.

Senior Jacob Stewart paced the Rigby offense, going 2-for-4 with two RBIs.