Around the Horn: It's walk-off Monday for Hillcrest and Malad, while Rigby and Bonneville grind out a pitching duel - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO – It was a busy Monday for area baseball teams and there was plenty of drama.

Malad and Hillcrest celebrated walk-offs, while Idaho Falls and Salmon went to extras.

Here’s the baseball roundup from Monday.

Malad 3, Preston 2

Malad trailed 2-0 in the seventh, but tied it up on a two-run double by Kyson Willie.

The Dragons won it in the eighth as Ethan Horsley bunted in the winning run.

Dawsyn Peterson had two doubles for Malad (13-4).

Aidyn Thompson finished 2 for 4 with an RBI for Preston (9-8-1).

American Falls 11, Bear Lake 3

The Beavers got a strong performance from starter Xavier Parrish, who struck out 11 in 6.2 innings, as American Falls picked up its first win of the year.

Landon Harris knocked in two runs for American Falls (1-18)

Daxton Wood was 2 for 3 with an RBI for Bear Lake (3-13-1).

Rigby 2, Bonneville 0

The Trojans won the pitching duel as Kadyn Hench tossed six scoreless innings to earn the win.

DJ Boudrero finished 2 for 3 with an RBI for Rigby (14-9), which ran its winning streak to eight games.

Crew Scott and Ian Anderson combined to give up just three hits for the Bees (16-4), which had their five-game win streak snapped.

Firth 21, Challis-Mackay 4

The Cougars had only eight hits, but they made them count in the five-inning Nuclear-Conference win.

Brycen Andersen hit two doubles and finished with four RBIs and Cooper Park also knocked in four runs for Firth (11-6, 4-2).

Gunner Shodin had an RBI for Challis-Mackay (7-11, 3-5).

Hillcrest 9, Blackfoot 8

The Knights rallied past Blackfoot, scoring the winning run on Cole Croft’s walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh.

Croft and Oaklen Lawrence each had three hits for Hillcrest (16-4-2, 7-1).

Jake Vance and Deacon Whitney each had a pair of RBIs for Blackfoot (7-8-1, 5-3).

Sugar-Salem 5, Teton 1

Jace Hammond struck out 14 and gave up just one earned run in a Mountain Rivers Conference win.

Dax Harris finished with two RBIs and Hammond had an RBI for the Diggers (6-13, 1-3), who snapped a five-game skid.

Luke Nelson had a triple for Teton (8-8, 1-2).

Shelley 13, Thunder Ridge 3

The Russets led early and capped the game with five runs in the sixth.

Eight different players had RBIs for Shelley (9-11), with Alex Beck, Preston Osterman, Thad Lindsey, and McCoy Remington each tallying two RBIs.

Thunder Ridge dropped to 8-11-2.

Idaho Falls 11, Salmon 10

Salmon tied the game with three runs in the bottom of the seventh, but the Tigers scored the eventual game-winner in the top of the eighth as Hudson Palmer belted an RBI single to left.

Rooke Hawker finished with two doubles, and Palmer was 3 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs. Makai Ferguson also had two RBIs for Idaho Falls (10-10-1).

Cody Cox finished 3 for 5 with five RBIs and three runs for Salmon (15-4).