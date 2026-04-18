Around the Horn: Malad tourney draws numerous local teams; Highland, Thunder Ridge meet for conference DH - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — Eight teams met in Malad City for the annual Scott Ray-Weston Wayne Invitational Friday, including seven local squads.

While that packed slate of action was going on down south, the Highland Rams and Thunder Ridge Titans met for a massive conference doubleheader.

Firth and Salmon also met in a conference showdown, while Preston and South Fremont battled in out in a late-season non-conference tilt.

Here is what happened Friday on diamonds across eastern Idaho:

Thunder Ridge @ Highland, conference doubleheader

Senior Cedar Lacey powered the Rams (11-4-1, 3-0-1) to victory in game one of the double-dip, hammering a three-run homer and driving in four runs in a 9-5 victory over the Titans (7-7-1, 1-1-1).

After tossing 2 strong innings in relief in game one, Thunder Ridge senior Carly Jones came back and worked all 7 in game two, a 10-10 tie. Jones struck out 11 in her 9 innings, allowing six earned runs — and seven unearned — across the two appearances.

Thunder Ridge’s Carly Jones pitches during the Titans’ doubleheader against Highland Friday. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

Firth @ Salmon

Seniors Abby Jackson and Danielle Darrah led the Savages (6-6-1, 3-2) to a 14-4 conference victory over the Cougars (6-12, 3-3).

Jackson knocked in six runs and scored three on five hits, including a homer. Darrah added another five RBIs on four hits.

Preston @ South Fremont

It took eight innings to resolve a non-conference conflict between Preston (15-1, 5-0) and South Fremont (10-10, 2-0).

Preston allowed the game-tying run to score in the bottom of the seventh, but answered with a three-run eighth before holding on for a 14-13 win.

South Fremont got homers from seniors Charly Stoddard and Elayne LeCheminant, an eighth-inning two-run shot that nearly erased the extra-inning deficit, in the loss.

Preston was led by junior Chloe Dunn, who scored a run and drove in three on two hits.

Scott Ray-Weston Wayne Invitational, @ Malad

The American Falls Beavers (10-8, 3-3), Bear Lake Bears (14-4, 4-1) and host Malad Dragons (12-2, 3-0) all went 2-0 Friday at the Scott Ray-Weston Wayne Invitational tournament.

The eight-team tournament field also includes the West Side Pirates (5-8, 1-3), Ririe Bulldogs (2-12, 1-3), North Fremont Huskies (11-5, 5-0), West Jefferson Panthers (3-6, 0-4) and Melba (2-9). It concludes after another full day of games Saturday.