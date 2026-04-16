Around the Horn: Marsh Valley, Malad, Snake River grab conference wins in weather-affected Wednesday - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — Inclement weather led to all of Wednesday’s District 6 baseball games being rescheduled, leaving just three games on a shortened schedule.

The Marsh Valley Eagles went on the road to beat the American Falls Beavers in a 4A District 5 showdown. The Malad Dragons and Snake River Panthers both defended their home fields in conference games.

Here is what happened Wednesday on diamonds across eastern Idaho:

Marsh Valley @ American Falls

The Eagles (14-3, 4-0) have made no-hitters somewhat commonplace, tossing two last week. The Beavers (0-17, 0-4) collected three hits Wednesday, but were unable to push a run across the plate, becoming the latest Marsh Valley shutout victims.

Eagles pitchers have allowed 17 runs across eight games in April, with 10 of those coming in a 21-10 victory at Nampa Christian. They are 8-0 in those games, outscoring opponents 108 to 17 as part of an 11-game winning streak.

Senior Ethan Anderson and junior Vance Larsen led the way from the bump Wednesday, combining for 5 shutout innings with three hits allowed and nine strikeouts in a 13-0 victory. Senior Tate Whitworth was big at the top of the Eagle order, going 2-for-3 with four RBIs.

Soda Springs @ Malad

Dawsyn Peterson and Ethan Horsley led the way for the Dragons (12-4, 2-0) in a 14-1 5-inning victory over the Cardinals (6-8, 0-3).

Peterson finished 2-for-3 with three runs scored and five RBIs, while Horsley went 2-for-3 with two runs and three RBIs.

Kurt Ward got the start for Malad, holding Soda Springs to two hits and one unearned run while striking out five in the win.

Bear Lake @ Snake River

The Panthers (3-14, 2-1) have now won back-to-back conference games after beating the Bears (3-12, 1-2) 7-6 on a walk-off single from junior Kale Christensen.

Kale knocked in sophomore Paxton Christensen, who, one batter earlier, drove in the tying run on a double. Paxton finished with a run scored and two driven in on one hit. Kale finished with two hits and the game-winning RBI.

Junior Tyken Carlisle led Bear Lake, going 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

Thursday’s schedule includes seven games, but with more poor weather expected it is uncertain all seven will be played.