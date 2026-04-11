Around the Horn: Preston remains unbeaten, Glenns Ferry tournament highlights the weekend - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO – Preston needed a walk-off to remain unbeaten, and Soda Springs picked up its first two wins of the season.

Here’s Friday’s softball action from around the area.

Preston 7, Bear Lake 6

Brielle Biggs doubled in the winning run in the bottom of the seventh as Preston (11-0, 4-0) remained unbeaten on the season.

In a matchup between the top two teams in the South East Idaho Conference, Biggs finished 3 for 3 with five RBIs.

Bear Lake dropped to 10-4, 3-1.

Nampa Christian 8, Malad 5

Nampa Christian rallied for five runs in the top of the sixth for the win.

Aspen Bingham, Aubrey Shulz and Harlee Maddox each doubled for the Dragons.

North Fremont 10, Glenns Ferry 0

The Huskies jumped out to a 5-0 lead and put the game away with four runs in the top of the fifth.

Morgan Green finished 3 for 4 with three RBIs and Peyton Lenz earned the win, striking out eight in five scoreless innings.

West Side 15, Prairie 4

The Pirates pounded out 19 hits and scored in six of the seven innings.

Halle Taylor finished 3 for 6 with four RBIs and a homer and Emilee Dewitt added three runs batted in.

Wendell 6, North Fremont 4

Wendall broke open a tie game with three runs in the bottom of the fourth.

Oakley Hathaway and Morgan Green had RBIs for North Fremont (9-2).

Firth 11, Ririe 1

Starter Erica Fielding struck out four and did not allow an earned run in six innings for the win.

Reese Clayson homered for the Cougars (6-10).

Eva Escaler doubled and had an RBI for the Bulldogs (1-9).

Soda Springs 26, Notus 1

The Cardinals scored 12 runs in the first and added 11 more in the second inning to seal the game.

Hadley Downs and Ally Ozburn each knocked in four runs.

Alyana Davis struck out seven to earn the win.

Shelley 18, Madison 3

The Russets scored nine runs in the first inning and finished with 14 hits in three innings.

Carlie Hurd, Kaidy Lloyd and Kynlie Behunin each homered for Shelley (7-4).

Katelyn Mortensen homered for the Bobcats (1-13).

Malad 18, Grangeville 0

Malad broke open a scoreless game in the late innings and finished with 20 hits.

Stella Merja, Logan Maroney, and Aspen Bingham each had three RBIs for the Dragons (7-2).

Marsh Valley 8, Snake River 7

Laynee Campbell tripled in the eventual winning run in the top of the seventh for the Eagles (6-10-1, 1-3).

Maddy Bartschi finished 4 for 5 with three runs and two RBIs, and Olivia Campbell knocked in two runs for Marsh Valley.

Mailee Nash and Annie Polatis each had two RBIs for Snake River (3-11, 0-4).

Declo 5, American Falls 4; American Falls 11, Declo 4

Declo and American Falls split the nonconference doubleheader.

Declo won the opener with a run in the bottom of the 10th inning.

American Falls (7-7) bounced back in the second game as Mckenzie Mendez and Mckenna Schutte each had two RBIs.

Soda Springs 23, Garden Valley 0

The Cardinals put the game away with 18 runs in the first inning, picking up their first wins of the season on Friday.

Hadley Downs knocked in six runs for Soda Springs (2-5).

West Side 7, Idaho City 5

The Pirates scored the winning runs in the top of the seventh as Halle Taylor hit a two-run single for the go-ahead runs.

Taylor finished 3 for 5. Emilee Dewitt also knocked in two runs for the Pirates (3-4).