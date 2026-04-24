Around the Horn: Preston sweeps Poky in another day of games shortened by weather - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — More poor weather left just four games on the schedule Thursday.

Two of those games saw Preston, led by senior Conner Thomson, beat Pocatello. In other conference action, Blackfoot beat Idaho Falls, and Firth beat West Jefferson.

Here is what happened Thursday on diamonds across eastern Idaho:

Pocatello @ Preston, doubleheader

Thomson and junior Ezra Benevidez each homered and drove in three runs in a 10-8 win for Preston (11-8-1, 4-1) over Pocatello (12-11, 3-2) in game one at Preston High School.

Thomson came back in game two and added another hit and run scored, but did most of his work on the mound, where he held the Thunder to four hits and one run while striking out six in a 7-inning complete game performance. Junior Aidyn Thomson drove in three runs in the 7-1 victory.

The same two team will meet again Friday, this time in Pocatello at Rails West Field.

Blackfoot @ Idaho Falls

The Broncos (8-9, 6-3) secured a third-place finish in the 5A High Country Conference with a 13-12 walk-off victory over the Tigers (10-11-1, 3-6).

Senior Jason Williams was the hero for Blackfoot, driving in the tying and winning runs on a one-out double in the bottom of the seventh. The Broncos scored two in the sixth and two more in the seventh to answer a five-run sixth from Idaho Falls.

Williams finished the game with three hits, two runs scored and two RBIs. Senior Conner Cannon added a homer and four RBIs.

The Tigers were led by sophomore Beckham Johnson, who finished with two hits and four RBIs.

Firth @ West Jefferson

The Cougars (12-7, 5-3) finished their regular season with a 14-0 road victory over the Panthers (1-13, 0-8).

Mack Park allowed just one hit while striking out nine in a 5-inning complete game shutout. He also drew a pair of walks and scored twice. Tiago Luna swung the big bat, though, driving in five runs and scoring two more.