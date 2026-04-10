Around the Horn: Rigby on a tear behind hot offense, Bonneville's Longhurst continues to shine at the plate and in the circle - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — It was another double-digit scoring slugfest for Rigby on Thursday and Bonneville held off Skyline to take a one-game lead in the 5A District 6 standings.

Here’s all the softball action from Thursday.

Bonneville 11, Skyline 4

The Bees remained atop the 5A District 6 standings with the win.

Bonneville took an 8-2 lead after three innings and Utah Tech signee Gracie Longhurst made it stand up, striking out seven in five innings to earn the win.

Longhurst also finished 2 for 3 with four RBIs at the plate as Bonneville (10-4, 3-1) ran its win streak to four games.

Traeley Schwartz finished 2 for 4 with two RBIs for Skyline (10-4, 2-2).

Snake River 11, South Fremont 10

The Panthers scored a run in the top of the seventh and then held off the Cougars for the win.

South Fremont’s Charly Stoddard hit a two-run homer in the sixth to pull the Cougars within 10-9, but an RBI single to right by Sloan Shawver put the Panthers up 11-9.

Kaylie Dalling hit a solo homer in the bottom of the seventh, but the Cougars would get no closer.

Leah Lehmann also homered for South Fremont (8-9).

Mailee Nash homered for Snake River (3-10).

Rigby 14, Idaho Falls 4

The Trojans ran their win streak to nine straight games and have scored double digits in all but one of those games during the stretch.

Rigby finished with 19 hits in six innings with Maddie Jensen’s homer in the bottom of the sixth ending the game.

Paige Ringel had three doubles and Sam Bishop and Evelyn Robins each knocked in three runs for Rigby (9-1).

Ringel also picked up the win, striking out 11 in five innings.

Idaho Falls dropped to 4-10.

Blackfoot 7, Pocatello 4; Pocatello 15 Blackfoot 12

The Thunder and Broncos split a nonconference doubleheader.

Emma McGuire, Traylee Reid and Brianna Reynolds each homered for Blackfoot (10-6) in the opener.

Pocatello won the high-scoring second game, pulling ahead with seven runs in the top of the fourth.

Azlinn Bullock hit a pair of home runs and finished with six RBIs for the Thunder (11-4), and Piper Williams finished 3 for 5 with three RBIs.