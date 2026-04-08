Around the Horn: Salmon, Firth, South Fremont get conference wins; Highland, Rigby split double-dip - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — The Salmon Savages stayed perfect, winning a conference showdown with Challis-Mackay Tuesday following a 10-day layoff.

Salmon (13-0, 5-0) has won its 13 games by an average of 14.5 runs per game, with four different players batting .500 or better on 34 or more at-bats.

Tuesday’s conference schedule also included games between West Jefferson (0-6, 0-4) and Firth (8-3, 3-0), South Fremont (12-4, 1-0) and Sugar-Salem (5-10, 0-1) and Declo and Soda Springs (4-5, 0-2). Highland (7-8, 3-2) also met Rigby (5-9, 3-1) for a doubleheader at Rigby High School.

Here is what happened Tuesday on diamonds across eastern Idaho:

Highland @ Rigby

The Rams and Trojans split a doubleheader, with Rigby taking game one 6-3 and Highland bouncing back for a 15-1 win in game two.

Junior Gunnar Davis led the way in the Trojans’ victory, holding Highland to six hits and three runs while working all 7 innings. His support came from lead-off man Bentley Brower, who scored two runs and drove in two more.

Senior Cannon Eddie paced Highland in the get-back win, hammering a pair of home runs as part of a five-RBI game. Senior Max Liday and junior Kai Jones also homered in the win.

Salmon @ Challis-Mackay

Junior Eli Pakuer held the Rivercats hitless for 5 innings, earning the decision in the Savages’ 13-2 victory.

Senior Reuel McCallum carried the big stick for Salmon, going 3-for-4 with four RBIs and two runs scored out of the nine-hole.

West Jefferson @ Firth

The Cougars erupted for 22 unanswered runs, beating the Panthers 22-0 in a four-inning game.

Firth was once again led by Brycen Andersen and Grant Vasquez, though contributions came from almost every spot in the lineup.

Andersen went 3-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBIs. Vasquez went 2-for-2 with three runs scored and two RBIs, and is batting .512 on the season with team-leading totals in hits (22), stolen bases (18) and runs scored (23).

South Fremont @ Sugar-Salem

South Fremont got multi-RBI contributions from five different Cougars, including a four-RBI game from junior Cy Hill. Hill and Alvaro Haro both homered in the 20-11 win.

Latrell Markle led the way for the Diggers, going 4-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored.

Declo @ Soda Springs

Randy Stephens and Junior Horsley each picked up a pair of hits in a losing effort for the Cardinals (4-5, 0-2), who fell in a conference home game, 12-4, against the Declo Hornets (5-4, 1-1).

Malad @ Marsh Valley

Malad’s Braxden Kaufman makes the play from third base during the Dragons’ loss at Marsh Valley Tuesday. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

The Eagles (11-3, 3-0) won their eighth game in a row, beating the Dragons (6-3, 1-0) 7-1.

Marsh Valley sophomore starter Kade Hemsley got the win, holding Malad to four hits and one unearned run in 5 innings of work. Senior Ethan Anderson provided more than enough offense, going 2-for-2 with a run scored and three RBIs.

Skyline @ Canyon Ridge

The Grizzlies (8-8, 1-3) swept a doubleheader at the Riverhawks (4-6, 1-2) to get back to .500 after back-to-back losses.

Skyline won the first game of the double-dip, 15-11, behind a two-hit, three-run game from junior Truman Sermon.

The Grizz offense unloaded in the second game, winning 23-9. Jaxon Klein went 4-for-6 with three runs scored and three RBIs. Sermon added two more hits with four runs scored and three driven in.

Junior Hayden Nahay homered and drove in six to round out the offensive outburst.

Shelley @ Teton

The Russets (8-7, 0-5) ended a six-game slide, beating the Timberwolves (5-5, 0-0) 12-4.

Jason Blakely hit a three-run homer for Shelley. Thad Lindsey and Kael Remington contributed three hits and two RBIs apiece.