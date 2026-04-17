Around the Horn: Wintery weather shortens another day of games - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — Just three baseball games reached a conclusion Thursday, with others either canceled or delayed due to inclement weather.

Snow took over the field at Halliwell Park, where Pocatello had jumped out to a large early lead over conference rival Century. In the day’s only other conference game, Hillcrest beat Idaho Falls. In non-conference action, Teton topped a suddenly struggling Salmon squad that looked unstoppable just two weeks ago, while Marsh Valley stayed hot with another win.

Here is what happened Thursday on diamonds across eastern Idaho:

Idaho Falls @ Hillcrest

RELATED | Hillcrest holds off Idaho Falls 7-6 to remain in conference title chase

The Knights (14-4-2, 5-1) kept themselves in position to win the conference, beating the Tigers (9-9-1, 3-4) 7-6.

Senior Henry Smith led Hillcrest with three hits and two RBIs. Junior Cole Croft added a homer and two RBIs.

The same two teams will face off again Friday with Idaho Falls hosting their final meeting of the regular season.

Pocatello @ Century

Century retires Pocatello’s Quinn MacRory as snow begins to fall. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

After scoring three in the top of the first and setting the Diamondbacks (2-15, 1-3) down in order in the bottom half, the Thunder (10-9, 1-0) pushed across eight more in the second before weather forced the game to be delayed.

Senior Colter Wheatley picked up two singles and two runs scored, knocking in three more in two innings.

Salmon @ Teton

After starting the season 14-0, the Savages (14-3, 6-0) have now lost three in a row, following a 10-7 loss to the Timberwolves (7-6, 1-1).

Senior captain Luke Nelson got the start for Teton, striking out nine while allowing seven runs — just two earned — to earn the decision.

At the dish, Nelson ate, going 3-for-3 with a homer, a double, four RBIs and three runs scored.

Preston @ Marsh Valley

The Eagles (15-3, 4-0) won their 12th in a row, beating Preston (9-7-1, 2-1) 6-5.

Starter Boston Sorensen struck out 10 while allowing four hits and four runs in his 5-2/3 innings to earn the win. Cooper Curzon recorded two hits, two runs scored and an RBI.

Marsh Valley could secure a conference championship Friday when they host Snake River (3-14, 2-1) in the East Idaho Sports District 5 Game of the Week.