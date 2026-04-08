Ayden Tokita of Skyline, Scout Scott of Bonneville, Brian Moreno of Blackfoot, and Damien Avila Blackfoot earn conference honors - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO – The All-Conference boys wrestling list for 5A District 6 was released this week.

State champions Ayden Tokita of Skyline, Scout Scott of Bonneville, runner-up Brian Moreno of Blackfoot, and third-place winner Damien Avila of Blackfoot, each earned Outstanding Wrestler honors.

Blackfoot’s Lonnie Walker was named Coach of the Year after leading the Broncos to a fourth-place state team finish.

5A District 6 All-Conference

Boys Wrestlers

Outstanding Wrestlers

● Ayden Tokita (Skyline) – Lower Weight Class

● Scout Scott (Bonneville) – Lower Mid Weight Class

● Brian Moreno (Blackfoot) – Middle Weight Class

● Damien Avila (Blackfoot) – Upper Weight Class

● Coach of the Year: Lonnie Walker (Blackfoot)

98 lbs

● 1st Team: Tytan Freeman (Bonneville)

● 2nd Team: Brannick Reyes (Blackfoot)

● Honorable Mention: Sila Bitter (Blackfoot)

106 lbs

● 1st Team: Lincoln Bamforth (Shelley)

● 2nd Team: Jace Matheson (Idaho Falls)

● Honorable Mention: Brayden Noble (Blackfoot)

113 lbs

● 1st Team: John Behm (Shelley)

● 2nd Team: Kyson Smith (Skyline)

● Honorable Mention: William Hyde (Shelley)

120 lbs

● 1st Team: Juan Sepulveda (Skyline)

● 2nd Team: Zeth Kendall (Blackfoot)

● Honorable Mention: Ian Coannon (Idaho Falls)

126 lbs

● 1st Team: Jett Hone (Blackfoot)

● 2nd Team: Braxton Mickelsen (Blackfoot)

● Honorable Mention: Adrian Flores (Skyline)

132 lbs

● 1st Team: Rydge Vail

● 2nd Team: Ty Petersen (Shelley)

● Honorable Mention: Blakeley Hewlett

138 lbs

● 1st Team: Tanner Despain (Blackfoot)

● 2nd Team: Ryker Bamforth (Shelley)

● Honorable Mention: Graysen Newman (Idaho Falls)

144 lbs

● 1st Team: Ty Adams (Blackfoot)

● 1st Team: Boone Bowman (Blackfoot)

● 2nd Team: Carson Smith (Hillcrest)

● Honorable Mention: Korbin Dursteler (Idaho Falls)

150 lbs

● 1st Team: Cofd William (Blackfoot)

● 2nd Team: Chase Greenwood (Idaho Falls)

● Honorable Mention: Andrew Easter (Bonneville)

157 lbs

● 1st Team: Mason Hillier (Bonneville)

● 2nd Team: Porter Dansie (Blackfoot)

● Honorable Mention: Eli Bohorquez (Hillcrest)

● Honorable Mention: Logan Kite (Idaho Falls)

165 lbs

● 1st Team: Tevita Taufui (Blackfoot)

● 2nd Team: Dalin Wilkinson (Idaho Falls)

● Honorable Mention: Cruz Blom (Idaho Falls)

175 lbs

● 1st Team: Timothy Field (Blackfoot)

● 2nd Team: Jacob Jenks (Idaho Falls)

● Honorable Mention: Saia Foneohema (Bonneville)

190 lbs

● 1st Team: Peyton Lycan (Bonneville)

● 2nd Team: Erik Angeles (Hillcrest)

● Honorable Mention: Michael Leon (Bonneville)

215 lbs

● 1st Team: Hayden Howell (Hillcrest)

● 2nd Team: Kaycen Edwards (Blackfoot)

● Honorable Mention: Peyton Olsen (Shelley)

285 lbs

● 1st Team: Austin Reeves (Hillcrest)

● 2nd Team: Rider Petersen (Bonneville)

● Honorable Mention: Jakeem Ashley