 Ayden Tokita of Skyline, Scout Scott of Bonneville, Brian Moreno of Blackfoot, and Damien Avila Blackfoot earn conference honors - East Idaho News
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prep boys wrestling

Ayden Tokita of Skyline, Scout Scott of Bonneville, Brian Moreno of Blackfoot, and Damien Avila Blackfoot earn conference honors

  Published at
Allan Steele

Allan Steele, EastIdahoSports.com

Ayden Tokita, Skyline. | Courtesy photo.
Ayden Tokita, Skyline. | Courtesy photo.
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EASTERN IDAHO – The All-Conference boys wrestling list for 5A District 6 was released this week.

State champions Ayden Tokita of Skyline, Scout Scott of Bonneville, runner-up Brian Moreno of Blackfoot, and third-place winner Damien Avila of Blackfoot, each earned Outstanding Wrestler honors.

Blackfoot’s Lonnie Walker was named Coach of the Year after leading the Broncos to a fourth-place state team finish.

5A District 6 All-Conference
Boys Wrestlers

Outstanding Wrestlers
● Ayden Tokita (Skyline) – Lower Weight Class

● Scout Scott (Bonneville) – Lower Mid Weight Class

● Brian Moreno (Blackfoot) – Middle Weight Class

● Damien Avila (Blackfoot) – Upper Weight Class

● Coach of the Year: Lonnie Walker (Blackfoot)

98 lbs

● 1st Team: Tytan Freeman (Bonneville)
● 2nd Team: Brannick Reyes (Blackfoot)
● Honorable Mention: Sila Bitter (Blackfoot)

106 lbs

● 1st Team: Lincoln Bamforth (Shelley)
● 2nd Team: Jace Matheson (Idaho Falls)
● Honorable Mention: Brayden Noble (Blackfoot)

113 lbs

● 1st Team: John Behm (Shelley)
● 2nd Team: Kyson Smith (Skyline)
● Honorable Mention: William Hyde (Shelley)

120 lbs

● 1st Team: Juan Sepulveda (Skyline)
● 2nd Team: Zeth Kendall (Blackfoot)
● Honorable Mention: Ian Coannon (Idaho Falls)

126 lbs

● 1st Team: Jett Hone (Blackfoot)
● 2nd Team: Braxton Mickelsen (Blackfoot)
● Honorable Mention: Adrian Flores (Skyline)

132 lbs

● 1st Team: Rydge Vail
● 2nd Team: Ty Petersen (Shelley)
● Honorable Mention: Blakeley Hewlett

138 lbs

● 1st Team: Tanner Despain (Blackfoot)
● 2nd Team: Ryker Bamforth (Shelley)
● Honorable Mention: Graysen Newman (Idaho Falls)

144 lbs

● 1st Team: Ty Adams (Blackfoot)
● 1st Team: Boone Bowman (Blackfoot)
● 2nd Team: Carson Smith (Hillcrest)
● Honorable Mention: Korbin Dursteler (Idaho Falls)

150 lbs

● 1st Team: Cofd William (Blackfoot)
● 2nd Team: Chase Greenwood (Idaho Falls)
● Honorable Mention: Andrew Easter (Bonneville)

157 lbs

● 1st Team: Mason Hillier (Bonneville)
● 2nd Team: Porter Dansie (Blackfoot)
● Honorable Mention: Eli Bohorquez (Hillcrest)
● Honorable Mention: Logan Kite (Idaho Falls)

165 lbs

● 1st Team: Tevita Taufui (Blackfoot)
● 2nd Team: Dalin Wilkinson (Idaho Falls)
● Honorable Mention: Cruz Blom (Idaho Falls)

175 lbs

● 1st Team: Timothy Field (Blackfoot)
● 2nd Team: Jacob Jenks (Idaho Falls)
● Honorable Mention: Saia Foneohema (Bonneville)

190 lbs

● 1st Team: Peyton Lycan (Bonneville)
● 2nd Team: Erik Angeles (Hillcrest)
● Honorable Mention: Michael Leon (Bonneville)

215 lbs

● 1st Team: Hayden Howell (Hillcrest)
● 2nd Team: Kaycen Edwards (Blackfoot)
● Honorable Mention: Peyton Olsen (Shelley)

285 lbs

● 1st Team: Austin Reeves (Hillcrest)
● 2nd Team: Rider Petersen (Bonneville)
● Honorable Mention: Jakeem Ashley

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