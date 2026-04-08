Ayden Tokita of Skyline, Scout Scott of Bonneville, Brian Moreno of Blackfoot, and Damien Avila Blackfoot earn conference honors - East Idaho News

Ayden Tokita of Skyline, Scout Scott of Bonneville, Brian Moreno of Blackfoot, and Damien Avila Blackfoot earn conference honorsPublished at
EASTERN IDAHO – The All-Conference boys wrestling list for 5A District 6 was released this week.
State champions Ayden Tokita of Skyline, Scout Scott of Bonneville, runner-up Brian Moreno of Blackfoot, and third-place winner Damien Avila of Blackfoot, each earned Outstanding Wrestler honors.
Blackfoot’s Lonnie Walker was named Coach of the Year after leading the Broncos to a fourth-place state team finish.
5A District 6 All-Conference
Boys Wrestlers
Outstanding Wrestlers
● Ayden Tokita (Skyline) – Lower Weight Class
● Scout Scott (Bonneville) – Lower Mid Weight Class
● Brian Moreno (Blackfoot) – Middle Weight Class
● Damien Avila (Blackfoot) – Upper Weight Class
● Coach of the Year: Lonnie Walker (Blackfoot)
98 lbs
● 1st Team: Tytan Freeman (Bonneville)
● 2nd Team: Brannick Reyes (Blackfoot)
● Honorable Mention: Sila Bitter (Blackfoot)
106 lbs
● 1st Team: Lincoln Bamforth (Shelley)
● 2nd Team: Jace Matheson (Idaho Falls)
● Honorable Mention: Brayden Noble (Blackfoot)
113 lbs
● 1st Team: John Behm (Shelley)
● 2nd Team: Kyson Smith (Skyline)
● Honorable Mention: William Hyde (Shelley)
120 lbs
● 1st Team: Juan Sepulveda (Skyline)
● 2nd Team: Zeth Kendall (Blackfoot)
● Honorable Mention: Ian Coannon (Idaho Falls)
126 lbs
● 1st Team: Jett Hone (Blackfoot)
● 2nd Team: Braxton Mickelsen (Blackfoot)
● Honorable Mention: Adrian Flores (Skyline)
132 lbs
● 1st Team: Rydge Vail
● 2nd Team: Ty Petersen (Shelley)
● Honorable Mention: Blakeley Hewlett
138 lbs
● 1st Team: Tanner Despain (Blackfoot)
● 2nd Team: Ryker Bamforth (Shelley)
● Honorable Mention: Graysen Newman (Idaho Falls)
144 lbs
● 1st Team: Ty Adams (Blackfoot)
● 1st Team: Boone Bowman (Blackfoot)
● 2nd Team: Carson Smith (Hillcrest)
● Honorable Mention: Korbin Dursteler (Idaho Falls)
150 lbs
● 1st Team: Cofd William (Blackfoot)
● 2nd Team: Chase Greenwood (Idaho Falls)
● Honorable Mention: Andrew Easter (Bonneville)
157 lbs
● 1st Team: Mason Hillier (Bonneville)
● 2nd Team: Porter Dansie (Blackfoot)
● Honorable Mention: Eli Bohorquez (Hillcrest)
● Honorable Mention: Logan Kite (Idaho Falls)
165 lbs
● 1st Team: Tevita Taufui (Blackfoot)
● 2nd Team: Dalin Wilkinson (Idaho Falls)
● Honorable Mention: Cruz Blom (Idaho Falls)
175 lbs
● 1st Team: Timothy Field (Blackfoot)
● 2nd Team: Jacob Jenks (Idaho Falls)
● Honorable Mention: Saia Foneohema (Bonneville)
190 lbs
● 1st Team: Peyton Lycan (Bonneville)
● 2nd Team: Erik Angeles (Hillcrest)
● Honorable Mention: Michael Leon (Bonneville)
215 lbs
● 1st Team: Hayden Howell (Hillcrest)
● 2nd Team: Kaycen Edwards (Blackfoot)
● Honorable Mention: Peyton Olsen (Shelley)
285 lbs
● 1st Team: Austin Reeves (Hillcrest)
● 2nd Team: Rider Petersen (Bonneville)
● Honorable Mention: Jakeem Ashley