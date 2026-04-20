Boise State football coach Danielson signs contract extension. Here are details - East Idaho News

BOISE (Idaho Stateman) — Boise State football head coach Spencer Danielson has signed a contract extension through the 2030 football season, the program announced Monday morning.

The new deal adds one year to the contract he signed a year ago. Danielson’s upgraded contract still pays the 37-year-old coach a $2.1 million base salary in 2026 that increases in $100,000 increments each year, but adds another year at $2.5 million in 2030. The contract is subject to final approval by the Idaho State Board of Education.

Danielson previously signed a contract extension last April that would keep him with the program through 2029. Since then, he has guided Boise State to a third straight Mountain West championship and an appearance in the LA Bowl, which the Broncos lost 38-10 to the Washington Huskies.

“Spencer is elite, and we’re so happy to have him continuing to serve our football program as its head coach,” Boise State athletic director Jeramiah Dickey said in a press release. “He leads with his heart and cares deeply about our student-athletes as young men, all the while still raising the bar for our competitive excellence each year.”

The 2026 season will mark Danielson’s 10th with the program. Having joined Boise State as a graduate assistant in 2017, Danielson quickly rose through the ranks to coach several defensive position groups before becoming the defensive coordinator in 2021 and the head coach at the end of the 2023 season, following the firing of Andy Avalos.

Since becoming head coach, Danielson has won three Mountain West championships and helped lead the Broncos to the College Football Playoff in 2024, where they fell 31-14 to Penn State in the Fiesta Bowl.

His record as a head coach with the program is 24-8, including a 14-1 record at home.

“Boise is home for my family, and we’re proud to represent this football program, university, community, and state through the role I have as the leader of Boise State football,” Danielson said in a press release. “… The people at Boise State show my family each and every day why we want to be here.”

Should Danielson terminate his contract early, he would have to pay the university $3.5 million if he leaves on or before Feb. 28, 2027. The penalty would decrease by $500,000 each year, and by $1 million in 2030, with the final year of his contract calling for an early termination fee of $1 million.