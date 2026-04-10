Bonneville rebounds from loss to down rival Idaho Falls 15-3 - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – After building one of the most consistent and successful baseball programs in the area, Bonneville coach Ryan Alexander said that expectations for a run at another state title aren’t really a concern.

“For us, we just let other people set the expectations,” he said Thursday after the Bees downed Idaho Falls 15-3. “Then you just put your head down, shut your ears, and just continue to work and get better. That’s the key with this group … This group has a chance to do special things, but they have to focus on what they can control, and they can’t control any of that stuff.”

The Bees have won 11 of their past 12 games and were in control early in Thursday’s game against conference foe Idaho Falls.

Bonneville (12-3, 5-1) led 3-0 before putting up eight runs in the fourth inning as Michael McCarty had an RBI single and Carter Bowen knocked in two runs, before the Bees capped the inning with a steal of home, a sac fly, and a run off an error.

Starter Brock Bowman did the rest, striking out seven in four innings.

Idaho Falls (9-6, 3-2) finally got some momentum in the fourth, scoring three runs, with the key hit being a two-run double by Brauer Herway.

But that was as close as the Tigers would get as Remi Hammer pitched a scoreless inning of relief.

Idaho Falls had won six of seven, but ran into a Bees team that played like a state champion at the plate and on the mound.

“The Blackfoot game was a wake-up call,” Bonneville third baseman Gavin Webb said, noting Saturday’s 10-6 loss to the Broncos that snapped a 10-game winning streak and handed the Bees their first conference loss proved enough motivation for Thursday’s fast start.

Bonneville finished with 10 hits in five innings, but it was Webb who had the line of the night, finishing 3 for 3 with five RBIs and three runs scored.

The senior hit a double, triple and homered. His only at-bat without a hit was an intentional walk.

The two teams play again on Friday at Bonneville.