Defense steals the show at Idaho State spring game; offense shows flashes - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — The questions surrounding the Bengals heading into Idaho State’s spring game were loud.

Which quarterback will stand out? What does the wide receiver rotation look like? Will the offense explode with big plays and multiple touchdowns? In the end, the Idaho State defense had the answers to it all: not today.

For the past few years, the offense has controlled the narrative coming into spring and has showcased its high-powered, explosive capabilities. This year, the defense made a clear statement about where this program is headed under second-year defensive coordinator Grant Duff.

“Going into year two, we’ve got much higher expectations,” Duff said. “The guys are way more confident, way more competent in what we’re asking them to do. We’re very excited, very energetic, and just got to solidify a couple spots before we get to fall camp.”

That confidence was on full display. The defense looked fast and athletic, bringing an energy Bengal fans haven’t seen for some time and showing that the unit has clearly bought into what coach Duff is selling.

Titan Saxton was one of many players to have an interception and brought out the loudest reaction from the crowd. The unit showed it is capable of making the plays necessary to change any game in an instant.

The backend of the defense looked polished and fast while the defensive front created constant pressure that, in a live game, would have been sacks and tackle for losses on multiple plays.

It wasn’t entirely lost on those watching spring football that the rules are modified and designed to protect the players from injury and big hits. Running backs and signal-callers were limited in their ability to escape the pocket or absorb contact, and defenders were reined in on certain tackle opportunities. Even then the defensive performance was noteworthy enough that it couldn’t be explained by simple rulesets alone.

“I think everybody there, including myself, you can see just how stout our defense is going to be,” Hawkins said. “We’re really good up front. We’re really long and fast in the secondary, and I’m really excited about what that unit is going to do in the fall.”

Hawkins has been extremely pleased with what Duff has brought to the program.

“First and foremost, just kind of the standards and the attitude in the room — the excellence that he expects, the way that he prepares, and then what he allows the rest of the staff to do,” Hawkins said.

For at least one fan in attendance, the defense taking over the game was a surprise. Nathan Hayes, a recent Idaho State graduate, admitted he walked in expecting a different kind of afternoon.

“I thought the offense was going to be able to move the ball a lot easier,” Hayes said. “Seeing a great defense is pretty exciting.”

While the defense stole the day, the offense was not without some highlights. Wideouts Tommy Poe and Simeon Brown were the two standouts, showing consistent hands and big-play ability that will be needed from the room come fall.

The quarterback rotation with Jordan Cooke and Davis Harsin showed flashes, even though the spring contact rules make it difficult to draw any big conclusions. Sophomore quarterback Wyatt Horton got to throw the rock around and showed some flashes as well.

What is worth noting is the significant advantage Cooke brings by virtue of experience. A fourth-year quarterback operating in the same system is somewhat of a rarity in modern college football, where the transfer portal has made continuity a luxury.

That familiarity with the offense provides the Bengals with a seasoned, system-savvy quarterback who tends to produce big seasons. The kind that draws award attention and puts a program squarely on the map if they aren’t already.

The spring game is just a snapshot and nothing more. Rules change, situations are artificial, and the real story is written in September. What the Bengals showed at the spring game should get the fans excited for what’s to come.

The defense announced itself. The offense found playmakers. Younger players got meaningful reps in a game environment, and the cohesion that Hawkins and his staff have been building on both sides of the ball was clear to everyone who’s been paying attention.

“We still have to improve and meet that challenge because we know that there’s a standard here of how we play offense,” Hawkins said. “And to win a championship here, we need to lead on defense. And we’re getting darn close to that. And we just need to make sure we can keep pace on O.”