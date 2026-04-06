Former Boise State football player who overcame kidney disease to play has died - East Idaho News

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — Jeremy Ioane, a former Boise State football safety and Fiesta Bowl-winning player who battled kidney disease even during his playing career, has died.

Boise State Athletics shared Ioane’s passing on Saturday in a news release. No cause of death was provided.

Ioane, a Honolulu native, played for Boise State from 2010 to 2014 and was a part of four bowl-winning teams, including the 2014 Fiesta Bowl champions.

In his final season, Ioane shared with the Idaho Statesman that he’d been battling kidney disease for over two years while playing on the team. Ioane underwent dialysis treatment throughout his final season in order to continue playing.

He started the first three games of his senior year, but was moved to a reserve role for the remainder of the season due to his health.

“The team that I play for is like a family to me,” Ioane told the Statesman in 2014. “So I felt like it was the right decision to finish it off with them. To me, it doesn’t matter how much I play, as long as I’m there with the team, there to support the team and do whatever I can to help them win.”

In May 2015, he underwent a kidney transplant surgery. His twin sister, Jasmine, was the organ donor. Ioane ended his career as a Bronco having played 41 games, including 29 starts. He totaled 146 tackles and five interceptions.

He was also named All-Mountain West honorable mention in 2012 and All-Mountain West second team in 2013.

“Ioane also inspired years of Hawaiians as members of the Bronco football program,” a statement from Boise State said. “Starting with Ioane in 2010, Boise State has featured at least one player from Hawaii on its roster.”