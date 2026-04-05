Grand Junction downs Idaho Falls to win divisional series; Spud Kings now await opponent for Dineen Cup final - East Idaho News

GRAND JUNCTION, Co. – The Spud Kings were shut out for just the second time this season on Saturday, as Grand Junction beat Idaho Falls 4-0 in Game 4 of the Mountain Division playoffs.

The win clinched the best-of-5 series for the River Hawks, who now move on to the division finals where they’ll face the Utah Outliers, who swept the top-seeded Ogden Mustangs 3-0.

The River Hawks scored two goals in the first period and added goals in the second and third and went on to win their third-straight game over the Spud Kings.

The good news for Idaho Falls is that even with the loss, the Spud Kings have already earned a berth in the Dineen Cup final because they are the defending champion.

The Spud Kings will have to wait for an opponent as the division finals play out.

The Dineen Cup finals begin April 24 at Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls.