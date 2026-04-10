 Highland's Nash Randall signs LOI to play college baseball - East Idaho News
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college signing

Highland’s Nash Randall signs LOI to play college baseball

  Published at
Kalama Hines

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Highland Nash Randall
Highland High School senior Nash Randall signs his letter of intent to attend and play baseball at Treasure Valley Community College in Ontario, Ore. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com
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POCATELLO — Highland team co-captain Nash Randall signed his letter of intent to attend and play baseball at Treasure Valley Community College in Ontario, Ore. during a ceremony inside the Highland High School library Friday.

Randall, who spent his first three high school seasons with the Blackfoot Broncos, leads the Rams in pitching appearances this year with seven. He has allowed 16 earned runs while striking out 27 in 20-2/3 innings.

Before his signing, Highland head baseball coach Christian Colonel spoke about Randall’s naturally kind-hearted nature and the flip he switches to an aggressive competitor when taking the mound.

Randall thanked Colonel for being not just his coach but also a mentor and friend, saying that after playing for the Idaho Prime Baseball Club under Colonel, he knew he wanted to play at Highland.

Highland Nash Randall
Nash Randall addresses a crowd of current and former classmates, teammates and coaches before singing his letter of intent. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Randall will join 2025 Highland graduate Kaulana “Lana” Alvarico on the Treasure Valley Chukars, who compete in the Northwest Athletic Conference (NWAC).

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