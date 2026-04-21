Lindsay Fisher helps Bears reel in 5 victories, batting .533 and earning 2 pitching wins - East Idaho News

MONTPELIER — The Bear Lake Bears were a perfect 4-0 at last weekend’s Scott Ray-Weston Wayne Invitational in Malad, adding a conference win over Snake River on Wednesday for a five-win week.

The Bears (15-4, 4-1) were led by senior Lindsay Fisher, who starred in both the batter’s box and the pitching circle.

Fisher pitched in four of Bear Lake’s five games, tossing 17 innings and earning two wins. Her best work in the circle came in the Bears’ 13-3 victory over the Panthers (3-14, 0-16), a win to keep pace with conference-leading Preston (15-1, 5-0). In that win, Fisher worked a 6-inning complete game, allowing four hits and three runs, just one earned, while striking out five.

Across her four appearances, the senior right-hander scattered 17 hits and two walks — for a 1.12 WHIP — while allowing just five earned runs (2.06 ERA), and seven total runs. She struck out 14.

Fisher was equally effective with a bat, going 8-for-15 (.533) with a homer, two doubles, nine RBIs and two stolen bases.

Fisher has been a rock for Bear Lake all season, batting .418 on the year while gobbling up 55-1/3 innings in her 14 pitching appearances. She boasts a very impressive 2.78 ERA and has struck out 60 batters while walking just 13.

The Bears have conference games against Marsh Valley (Tuesday) and American Falls (Friday) scheduled for this week. Next Wednesday, they will finish their regular season schedule with a showdown against Preston, who beat the Bears 7-6 in Preston on April 10.

When the two current conference leaders meet on April 29 at Bear Lake High School, it could decide the conference championship.